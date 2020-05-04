A U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
The positive case is the first for the federal prison in Union County and was reported on the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website.
The employee was among several Lewisburg prison staff who went to New York City to relieve overburdened prison staff during the pandemic, said Andy Kline, a Local 148 union president.
The employee "felt sick on return" and was tested, he said.
"Thanks to Bucknell University and Warden Steven Spaulding we had a quarantine plan that saved a possible outbreak of staff, inmates and community," Kline said, referring to the university's offer to quarantine all 30 USP Lewisburg staff members in campus housing following their return from working at COVID-19 hotspots in New York City and Ohio prisons.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, who has been critical of the BOP's handling of inmate transfers during the pandemic, was notified that a staff member at the Lewisburg prison had tested positive for the disease, said Keller's spokesman Jason Gottesman.
No other details were provided by the agency, he said.
To date, 1,984 federal inmates and 356 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 40 inmates have died from the disease, according to the BOP.
USP Lewisburg is currently housing nearly 1,000 federal inmates transferred from a South Carolina prison severely damaged by a tornado on April 13. The storm prompted the BOP to reverse its plan to use the Lewisburg prison as a northeastern regional quarantine unit during the health pandemic.