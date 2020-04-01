Pennsylvania health officials announced another 962 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania this afternoon as Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order after the largest single-day jump since the state began releasing data in mid-March.
There are now 24 cases in the Valley, up from 16 on Tuesday, with one death in the region. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 5,805 in 60 counties, a 19.9 percent increase from Tuesday. Montour County now has 13 cases, there are six in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and two in Union according to state data.
This week, all stay-at-home orders were extended through April 30. All Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice. Non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect. According to Gov. Tom Wolf's shut down orders:
Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel.
- Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
- Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, or to
deliver those services or supplies to others, such as getting food and household consumer
products, pet food, and supplies necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential
operation of residences. This includes volunteer efforts to distribute meals and other life-sustaining services to those in need.
- Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.
- To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
- To care for a family member or pet in another household.
Allowable Essential Travel:
- Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
- Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable
persons.
- Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
- Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction.
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
- Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.
- Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
All people who have tested positive in Pennsylvania are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
The state announced 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;
- 40% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 19% are aged 65 or older.