Pennsylvania health officials announced another 962 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania this afternoon as Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order after the largest single-day jump since the state began releasing data in mid-March.

There are now 24 cases in the Valley, up from 16 on Tuesday, with one death in the region. The statewide total of confirmed cases is now 5,805 in 60 counties, a 19.9 percent increase from Tuesday. Montour County now has 13 cases, there are six in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and two in Union according to state data.

This week, all stay-at-home orders were extended through April 30. All Pennsylvania schools will remain closed until further notice. Non-life-sustaining business closures remain in effect. According to Gov. Tom Wolf's shut down orders: 

Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel.

  • Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including, but not limited to, pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.
  • Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, or to
    deliver those services or supplies to others, such as getting food and household consumer
    products, pet food, and supplies necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential
    operation of residences. This includes volunteer efforts to distribute meals and other life-sustaining services to those in need.
  • Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing.
  • To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
  • To care for a family member or pet in another household.

Allowable Essential Travel:

  • Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities (see below for details about life-sustaining business activities).
  • Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable
    persons.
  • Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
  • Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction.
  • Travel required by law enforcement or court order.
  • Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth.
  • Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645
April 1 5,805 962 74 42,427

All people who have tested positive in Pennsylvania are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The state announced 11 new deaths in the past 24 hours. 

There are 42,427 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
  • Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
  • 1% are aged 13-18;
  • Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;
  • 40% are aged 25-49;
  • Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
  • 19% are aged 65 or older.

