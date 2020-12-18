Following the governor's ordered shutdown in-house dining at restaurants, Valley eateries continue takeout and delivery options.
UPDATED DEC. 18
If you have additional locations to add to this list, email news@dailyitem.com.
■ Abrana Marie’s (Lewisburg, Sunbury): Offering takeout and delivery (Doordash only). Lewisburg, 570-768-4407; Sunbury 570-988-0440.
■ All-Star Bagels, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. Takeout 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 570-213-4277.
■ Amami Kitchen and Espresso Bar, Lewisburg. Limited menu available for pre-order and pickup. 570-490-7857.
■ Ard’s Farm, Lewisburg: Market is open from 9 a.m. The restaurant takeout is available. Order Christmas Meals by Dec. 19. 570-524-9820.
■ Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton: Takeout and delivery. Call to order at 570-742-9702.
■ Amato’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Open for takeout. 570-374-8895.
■ Amato’s Pizza, Northumberland: Pick up only. 570-473-9744
■ Bella’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Providing free delivery, pre-order for curbside service seven days a week. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday noon-9 p.m. 570-374-2900
■ Big Mambos Latin Bistro, Sunbury. Takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-7 p.m. Saturday. Call 570-600-2122.
■ Brasserie Louis, Lewisburg. Pick-up and delivery. Call 570-524-5559.
■ Breaking Bread Company, Milton: Takeout and delivery. 570-742-8292.
■ Brendan’s Towne Tavrn, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery from 4-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday. 570-524-0821.
■ The Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. 570-524-2572.
■ Cherokee Tap Room and Grill, Riverside: Takeout, and delivery. 570-284-4495.
■ Chestnut Street Deli, Sunbury: Delivery and takeout. 570-988-2230.
■ Eagles Wind Coffee House, Shamokin Dam. Takeout available. 570-541-8928.
■ El Rancho Restaurant, Point Township. Takeout and curbside available. 570-473-9048.
■ Elizabeth's, An American Bistro, Lewisburg: Takeout available 570-523-8088.
■ Frank & Mellle’s, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-286-2295.
■ Friendly’s (various locations in Valley): New hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with full lunch and dinner menu available to call-in and online orders for pickup.
- Front Street Station, Northumberland: Offering take out and Doordash. 570-473-3626
■ Gable House Bakery, Mifflinburg: Free delivery in Mifflinburg area. 570-597-2118.
■ Grams (Lewisburg) & Gramps (Bloomsburg). Take and Grams Christmas Boxes. 570-522-0230.
■ Guigi's, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery. 570-286-9733
■ Heeter’s Drive-In Restaurant, Danville: Orders can be picked up at the ice cream window. To order call 570-275-5900 or go online
- Iron Fork, Danville: Limited take-out menu Call 570-275-4003.
■ Jackass Brewing Co., Lewisburg: Offering takeout, delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed online at jackassbrewing.com 570-551-0876.
■ Jay's Tiffany's Northside, Sunbury: Takeout available. Tuesday 11-5 p.m., Friday 11-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. 570-286-1887
■ JR's soft pretzels, Lewisburg: Take out only. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.717-327-7558.
■ KND's Pizza, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-988-6625.
■ Kreamer Freeze, Kreamer, Open 11-8 for takeout seven days. 570-837-3582.
■ La Primavera, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery. Preorder at 570-523-1515.
■ Little Addy’s Cafe, Sunbury. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Open for takeout and pickup only. 570-452-2384.
■ Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-522-1060
■ LT Evans Eatery & Drafthouse, Danville: Open for takeout and curbside pickup. 570-275-1310.
■ Mancini's Wood Fired Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available.570-768-4888:
■ Maurers Ice Cream Shoppe, Shamokin: Takeouts and delivery. 570-644-1316.
■ On a Roll, Northumberland. Takeout and delivery .Curbside pickup. 570-701-1224.
■ OIP Express, Selinsgrove: Delivery, takeout. Call 570-374-6479 or order online at oipexprss.com.
■ Original Italian Pizza, Danville: Takeout and delivery Call 570-271-1960.
■ Original Italian Pizza, Lewisburg.Takeout and delivery. Call 570-523-6610.
■ Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville: Curbside pick-up. 570-275-8151.
■ Packer House, Sunbury. Preoroder Christmas meals. Check website thepackerhouse.com Preorders needed. Call 570-556-7374.
■ Papa John's, Shamokin Dam: Pickup or delivery. 570-743-7474.
■ Pandaly Grocery and Deli, Lewisburg: Delivery to customers by visiting website pandalyllc.com. 570-939-4155
■ Paulie's, Sunbury: Takeout, curbside and delivery available. Call 570-286-5421.
■ Panera Bread, Selinsgrove: Takeout, drive-thru, delivery. 570-743-7711.
■ Penn’s Tavern, Sunbury: Open for take-out. 570-286-2007
■ Perkins, Selinsgrove: Takeout/curbside pickup. 570-743-8181.
■ Pizza Phi, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery,. 570-523-1116 or order online and slicelife.com
■ Profile Coffee and Roasters, Elysburg: Order fresh roasted coffee online www.profilecoffeeandroasters.com
■ Ric-Mar, Point Township: Takeout available. 570-473-3952.
■ Siam Restaurant and Bar, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery. 570-523-1874.
■ Street of Shops, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-523-0420.
■ Sunbury Sub Shop: Curbside pickup and takeout. 570-286-1790.
■ Tastecraft, 41 Broadway St., Milton Order online at tastecraftcafe.com or call 570-939-1619.
■ Tonino's Pizza, Lewisburg: Pickup or delivery. 570-768-4225.
■ Tom's Eatery at Fox Crossing, Mount Pleasant Mills.70-539-8009.
■ Vennari's Pizza, Lewisburg: Takeout or call for pickup, personal delivery, Grubhub or DoorDash. 570-524-0444.
■ Vinnie's Pizza, Middleburg: Takeout available and delivery within five miles. 570-837-5100.