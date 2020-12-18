Valley businesses adding delivery option during shutdown

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Mia Peifer pours a cup of coffee at Wake and Wire in Sunbury which is open for take out and delivery.

Following the governor's ordered shutdown in-house dining at restaurants, Valley eateries continue takeout and delivery options.

UPDATED DEC. 18

If you have additional locations to add to this list, email news@dailyitem.com.

■ Abrana Marie’s (Lewisburg, Sunbury): Offering takeout and delivery (Doordash only). Lewisburg, 570-768-4407; Sunbury 570-988-0440.

■ All-Star Bagels, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. Takeout 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. 570-213-4277.

■ Amami Kitchen and Espresso Bar, Lewisburg. Limited menu available for pre-order and pickup. 570-490-7857.  

■ Ard’s Farm, Lewisburg: Market is open from 9 a.m. The restaurant takeout is available. Order Christmas Meals by Dec. 19. 570-524-9820.

■ Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton: Takeout and delivery. Call to order at 570-742-9702.

■ Amato’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Open for takeout. 570-374-8895.

■ Amato’s Pizza, Northumberland: Pick up only. 570-473-9744

■ Bella’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Providing free delivery, pre-order for curbside service seven days a week. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday noon-9 p.m. 570-374-2900

■ Big Mambos Latin Bistro, Sunbury. Takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-7 p.m. Saturday. Call 570-600-2122.

■ Brasserie Louis, Lewisburg. Pick-up and delivery. Call 570-524-5559.

■ Breaking Bread Company, Milton: Takeout and delivery. 570-742-8292.

■ Brendan’s Towne Tavrn, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery from 4-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday. 570-524-0821.

■ The Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. 570-524-2572.

■ Cherokee Tap Room and Grill, Riverside: Takeout, and delivery. 570-284-4495.

■ Chestnut Street Deli, Sunbury: Delivery and takeout. 570-988-2230.

■ Eagles Wind Coffee House, Shamokin Dam. Takeout available. 570-541-8928. 

■ El Rancho Restaurant, Point Township. Takeout and curbside available. 570-473-9048.

■ Elizabeth's, An American Bistro, Lewisburg: Takeout available 570-523-8088.

■ Frank & Mellle’s, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-286-2295.

■ Friendly’s (various locations in Valley): New hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with full lunch and dinner menu available to call-in and online orders for pickup.

  • Front Street Station, Northumberland: Offering take out and Doordash. 570-473-3626

■ Gable House Bakery, Mifflinburg: Free delivery in Mifflinburg area. 570-597-2118.

■ Grams (Lewisburg) & Gramps (Bloomsburg). Take and Grams Christmas Boxes. 570-522-0230.

■ Guigi's, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery. 570-286-9733

 

■ Heeter’s Drive-In Restaurant, Danville: Orders can be picked up at the ice cream window. To order call 570-275-5900 or go online

  • Iron Fork, Danville: Limited take-out menu Call 570-275-4003.

■ Jackass Brewing Co., Lewisburg: Offering takeout, delivery and pickup. Orders can be placed online at jackassbrewing.com 570-551-0876.

■ Jay's Tiffany's Northside, Sunbury: Takeout available. Tuesday 11-5 p.m., Friday 11-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. 570-286-1887

■ JR's soft pretzels, Lewisburg: Take out only. 8 a.m.-6 p.m.717-327-7558.

■ KND's Pizza, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-988-6625.

■ Kreamer Freeze, Kreamer, Open 11-8 for takeout seven days. 570-837-3582.

■ La Primavera, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery. Preorder at 570-523-1515.

■ Little Addy’s Cafe, Sunbury. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Open for takeout and pickup only. 570-452-2384.

■ Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-522-1060

■ LT Evans Eatery & Drafthouse, Danville: Open for takeout and curbside pickup. 570-275-1310.

■ Mancini's Wood Fired Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available.570-768-4888:

■ Maurers Ice Cream Shoppe, Shamokin: Takeouts and delivery. 570-644-1316.

■ On a Roll, Northumberland. Takeout and delivery .Curbside pickup. 570-701-1224.

■ OIP Express, Selinsgrove: Delivery, takeout. Call 570-374-6479 or order online at oipexprss.com.

■ Original Italian Pizza, Danville: Takeout and delivery Call 570-271-1960.

■ Original Italian Pizza, Lewisburg.Takeout and delivery. Call 570-523-6610.

■ Old Forge Brewing Company, Danville: Curbside pick-up. 570-275-8151.

■ Packer House, Sunbury. Preoroder Christmas meals. Check website thepackerhouse.com Preorders needed. Call 570-556-7374.

■ Papa John's, Shamokin Dam: Pickup or delivery. 570-743-7474.

■ Pandaly Grocery and Deli, Lewisburg: Delivery to customers by visiting website pandalyllc.com. 570-939-4155

■ Paulie's, Sunbury: Takeout, curbside and delivery available. Call 570-286-5421.

■ Panera Bread, Selinsgrove: Takeout, drive-thru, delivery. 570-743-7711.

■ Penn’s Tavern, Sunbury: Open for take-out. 570-286-2007

■ Perkins, Selinsgrove: Takeout/curbside pickup. 570-743-8181.

■ Pizza Phi, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery,. 570-523-1116 or order online and slicelife.com

■ Profile Coffee and Roasters, Elysburg: Order fresh roasted coffee online www.profilecoffeeandroasters.com

■ Ric-Mar, Point Township: Takeout available. 570-473-3952.

■ Siam Restaurant and Bar, Lewisburg. Takeout and delivery. 570-523-1874. 

■ Street of Shops, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-523-0420.

■ Sunbury Sub Shop: Curbside pickup and takeout. 570-286-1790.

■ Tastecraft, 41 Broadway St., Milton Order online at tastecraftcafe.com or call 570-939-1619.

■ Tonino's Pizza, Lewisburg: Pickup or delivery. 570-768-4225.

■ Tom's Eatery at Fox Crossing, Mount Pleasant Mills.70-539-8009.

■ Vennari's Pizza, Lewisburg: Takeout or call for pickup, personal delivery, Grubhub or DoorDash. 570-524-0444.

■ Vinnie's Pizza, Middleburg: Takeout available and delivery within five miles. 570-837-5100.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you