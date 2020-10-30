Midd-West and Warrior Run high school officials announced Friday members of the student body had tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, prompting Midd-West High School to switch to remote learning next week.
Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack said Friday afternoon a Warrior Run High School student who was last in school on Oct. 23 is now positive. Schools will remain open, Hack said.
"After consulting the PA Department of Health and based on the facts surrounding the case, it has been determined that there has been no exposure to other students or staff members," he said. "Thank you to the student's family, our school health professionals and our school administration for their swift response in this matter."
For Midd-West High School, it was the third student in two days to have tested positive for coronavirus and two other students' test results are pending.
Midd-West Superintendent Rick Musselman announced the decision to close following a Friday afternoon meeting with school board members and school nurse Jenelle Van Horn.
"We're going to continue the distance learning model for the rest of next week," he said.
The middle school and two elementary schools will remain open.
The positive COVID-19 tests in the district began on Sunday when a high school teacher reported having the virus.
Six high school students later began experiencing symptoms such as fever, sore throat and inability to taste or smell.
Three students have since tested positive and two tests came back negative, Musselman said.
The result of a sixth student's test is not yet known, he said, and a seventh student was being tested after experiencing symptoms late in the week.
The high school in Middleburg will be closed Monday through Wednesday and a half-day on Thursday. There are no scheduled classes district-wide for one-half day on Thursday and all day on Friday.
"This is a safe decision," said board President Victor Abate. "We have three confirmed cases so we want to contain it."
Parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for next week and high school teachers will be reaching out to parents to set up a phone or virtual meeting, Musselman said. Middle and elementary school teachers are also being permitted to hold conferences remotely if they choose, he said.
Musselman commended Van Horn, high school Principal Thor Edmiston, Assistant Principal Jeremy Brown and district police officer Paul Mall for identifying and contacting all of the individuals that interacted with the symptomatic students at the school.
"You can't imagine how many people you come into contact within a day," he said.
Confirmed positive cases have been in Danville, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Warrior Run school districts. Danville, Midd-West, Milton and Mount Carmel have all temporarily closed schools at some point this year following positive tests.