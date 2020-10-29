Two Midd-West High School students have tested positive for COVID-19 and four other students are awaiting test results, leading district officials to close the school building for a second consecutive day Friday.
Superintendent Rick Musselman will meet with the school board Friday afternoon to discuss plans for reopening the high school in Middleburg next week. The Middle School and two elementary schools remain open.
"We're in a wait-and-see mode right now," he said.
The administration closed the high school on Thursday in response to six students experiencing possible COVID-19 symptoms after being exposed to a teacher who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
All six students were tested on Wednesday and Musselman said he was notified by parents of two of the students on Thursday afternoon that they had tested positive.
School officials conducted contact tracing to determine who the students had at least 15 minutes of close interaction with and High School Principal Thor Edmiston was getting in touch with each individual, Musselman said.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is being asked to quarantine and won't be allowed back into the school until the isolation period is complete, Musselman said.
"We hope the families also quarantine," he said. "This isn't just about the school district. It will make the community safer."
Midd-West will still host Shikellamy School District's football game at a match Friday night with attendance restrictions and following CDC guidelines.
School board president Victor Abate said board directors will meet in executive session with administrators Friday to discuss whether to reopen the school next week.
He lauded the school staff for their efforts during the pandemic.
"They are going above and beyond," Abate said of their adherence to the federal safety guidelines of masking requirements, social distancing and frequent cleaning.
About 700 Midd-West High School students who had been attending class will study remotely until the building is reopened.
That's a particular challenge for the western Snyder County school district since broadband in several areas is very weak. Musselman said students who are unable to connect to the internet or have spotty connections will receive classwork in the traditional mail.
"We need reliable broadband," said Abate, who has been working from his Mount Pleasant Mills home since the pandemic began. "I lose the internet sometimes 1 1/2 hours at a time. I have DSL as a backup."
The Snyder County commissioners recognize the lack of reliable broadband is an issue and have committed at least $800,000 in CARES funding to improve it.
The closure of Midd-West High School this week marks the fourth Valley district that has been impacted by the coronavirus this school year.
Positive COVID-19 cases in the Mount Carmel School District prompted the closure of all school buildings for two weeks; Danville Primary School was closed for one week and Milton High and Middle School were shut down for two days.