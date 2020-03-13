A test for COVID-19 came back negative for an individual an employee at the Midd-West School District had contact.
Musselman said this afternoon district officials will remain in contact throughout the weekend, which could lead to additional closures.
Classes at Midd-West School District were closed Friday after an employee came in contact with a Snyder County individual who is in quarantine with symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
The alert about the closure came late Thursday after about 150 people had gathered at the high school in Middleburg for a Future Farmers of America (FFA) award ceremony.
Joe Stroup, the director of curriculum and instruction, told The Daily Item that an employee was in contact in the past 10 days with an individual who returned home from "a high-risk area within the United States" and later began exhibiting symptoms of the disease.
Musselman said district officials learned that an employee had contact with the individual after 3 p.m. Thursday.