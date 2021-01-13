Middleburg Police Chief Tony Jordan died Wednesday.
Acting Middleburg Police Chief Mark Bailey confirmed Jordan's passing this afternoon. Bailey said Jordan's family was aware the news was being made public.
Borough Council president and acting mayor Heidi Potter said Jordan fell ill earlier this month with COVID-19 and went into the hospital about 1 1/2 weeks ago.
Bailey, a Mifflinburg police officer, was appointed Tuesday night to serve as interim chief in Middleburg, Potter said. Borough Administrator Elizabeth Paige said the temporary appointment was made by Potter who herself was named acting mayor following the resignation in December of former mayor Debra Bilger. Bilger was hired as the Snyder County director of Elections last year.