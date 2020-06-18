Lewisburg lost its public swimming pool for the summer but Mifflinburg’s will open Saturday.
Directors of the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) voted at Wednesday’s board meeting to keep the Lewisburg Community Pool closed through summer 2020. It’s a direct result of lost revenue caused by the novel coronavirus.
BVRA’s gymnastics center is the primary revenue driver, bringing in about $70,000 a month, according to Executive Director Shirley Brough. It closed for about three months and isn’t expected to turn a profit until October at the earliest, Brough said.
“The decision was made on the basis of the overall financial sustainability of Buffalo Valley Recreation through the end of 2020. BVRA was not eligible for any of the COVID-19 government subsidy programs,” Brough said.
Mifflinburg Borough Council voted Tuesday to open its pool with specific health safety measures that will alter the traditional summertime experience.
There are no summer passes, only general admission. The pool is open for two periods, 1-4:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will clear out customers for a half-hour in between for sanitization. Admission fees are charged for each time block.
Masks are required for admittance and are only to be removed by those in the water. Social distancing will be enforced, limiting the maximum number of guests. There will be no swim lessons, concessions, or kids programs.
There are designated times for lap swimming and high-risk populations in the morning leading up to general admission. The pool is slated to remain open through Aug. 16. A full list of rates and rules is at www.mifflinburgborough.org.
Mifflinburg’s solicitor said the state’s mitigation measures can’t legally be ignored by the municipality, according to Mayor David Cooney.
“We have many people telling us it’s not necessary, to ignore the governor’s order, but unfortunately that’s not possible,” Cooney said.
There may be exceptions but community swimming pools generally operate at a deficit, and a substantial one at that. The Lewisburg pool annually loses about $50,000 and even with it closed, will lose about $25,000 this year due to maintenance and repairs, according to Brough. Cooney said Mifflinburg’s pool loses from $60,000 to $80,000.
Pete Bergonia, chair of the BVRA board, works hands-on to keep the Lewisburg pool operational and is certified to handle chemicals to keep it clean. His was the lone vote against closing for the summer though he said he understood why other directors voted to close.
“We’re going to get so many phone calls from people asking ‘why,’” Bergonia said. “I’ve been doing it so long I’d just like it open.”
“We were preparing to be ready,” Brough said. “It did truly boil down to a decision based on being fiscally prudent.”