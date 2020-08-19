The Wolf administration said Wednesday that the first linked cases in the COVID-19 outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were discovered Aug. 3.
The cases were identified through COVID-19 test results received by the Department of Health, according to a joint announcement from Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller. That same day, state workers initiated early consultation including a review of infection control guidance, cohorting strategies to limit contact between nursing facility residents and personal protective equipment (PPE).
A statement issued Wednesday by the corporate attorney for Milton Nursing & Rehab’s owner, Bedrock Care of New York, said 16 residents died at the facility since the outbreak began. The Wolf Administration announced 13 deaths, though a Department of Health spokesman said the figure dates to Monday and that the death toll likely could have increased in the meantime.
According to the state, there have been at least 109 cases among residents and staff.
On Aug. 4, Geisinger was contacted to provide further assistance in its role in the state’s Regional Response Health Collaboration Program.
Geisinger staff performed on-site assessments, filling in for sick Milton Nursing & Rehab staff, providing personal protective equipment and offering guidance on patient care and supply chain best practices, according to Joseph Stender, media relations specialist.
“Geisinger has been on-site regularly since the first contact and continues to provide support with nurse educators and infection prevention specialists,” according to the Wolf administration statement.
Stender added that registered nurses, members of Geisinger’s biocontainment team, physicians and administrators are also involved. Two teams of National Guard members will assist at the facility on Mahoning Street, Milton, providing 24-hour support at least through Monday, according to the Wolf administration.
A temporary manager was indefinitely appointed, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton, "due to deficiencies found at the facility," according to the Wolf administration announcement. Senior Health reports directly to the state, the announcement said.
The state will pay for the costs of the temporary management team. Funds come from the state’s civil monetary penalty fund, according to the Wolf administration statement. Milton Nursing & Rehab remains responsible for operational costs including payroll, food, medications and supplies.
Milton Nursing & Rehab completed mandated universal testing on July 9 with no positive cases, according to the statement.
Additional assistance outlined by the Wolf Administration includes:
• Working with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman “to prioritize protection of residents’ rights and quality of care for all residents through mitigation and response efforts;”
• Providing staffing assistance through the Department of Health contractor, General Healthcare Resources, since Aug. 8;
• Conducting site visits with the Health Department’s Healthcare Acquired Infection team, Human Services and Geisinger on Aug. 11 and Tuesday;
• Remaining in daily contact with the facility; and
• Providing nearly 3,600 masks, 4,000 gloves, 700 gowns, 100 face shields and 50 pieces of eyewear since the beginning of the pandemic.