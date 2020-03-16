The four Senior Centers in Union and Snyder counties will temporarily close beginning Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the older adults in the Valley. The Senior Centers are located in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Penns Creek and Beaver Springs.
Senior centers in Columbia and Montour counties will be closed for a minimum of two weeks beginning Tuesday. The centers are located in Benton, Berwick, Bloomsburg, Catawissa, and Danville.
Older adults who attend the centers and have specific needs can request meals. These meals will be picked up at the centers until they can be placed on a weekly home-delivered meal route.
The centers will be closed at least two weeks. Officials are continuing to monitor the recommendations of the PA Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding one of our most vulnerable populations. Both the Department of Health and CDC report older adults are at a higher risk of becoming very sick from the coronavirus.
Older adults who routinely attend the Centers and have specific needs will temporarily receive meals prepared by the agency’s contracted meal provider. These meals will be delivered on a weekly basis during the Centers’ temporary closures.
If you have concerns regarding an older adult in your community, please contact the Agency on Aging for assistance at either 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558.