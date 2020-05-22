Montour and Snyder counties will be among the first 17 counties that will be shifting into Gov. Tom Wolf's "green" phase the governor announced on Friday.
Gov. Wolf said Friday he is easing some pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia and the heavily populated suburbs on June 5, while lifting them almost entirely in 17 rural counties next week as Pennsylvania continues to emerge from a shutdown imposed nearly two months ago to help slow the spread of the new virus.
The counties will shift into the "green" phase on May 29, according to Wolf.
Wolf announced the first batch of counties moving to “green," the least restrictive phase of his reopening plan including Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren counties.
Northumberland and Union counties are not among the list going into the final phase of reopening.
According to data provided daily by the state Department of Health, Montour County has had just two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since April 16 and no deaths. Snyder County had its first two cases since April 28 confirmed on Friday.
Northumberland County has had 155 total cases since the state began tracking data, while Union County has seen 61. Over the past two weeks, Northumberland County has had 36 new cases and Union County has had 21 new cases.
Among the metrics to shift from "red" to "yellow" were 50 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week window. Montour County's current ratio is 5.5 cases per 100,000, while Snyder's is 4.9. With the recent surge in Union County, it's ratio is now 46.7 cases per 100,000 while Northumberland's is 39.6.
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said in a statement following the announcement it is important to remember that positive cases of COVID-19 are still being diagnosed daily.
“We are supportive of the phased reopening of the state and the economic benefits that will follow,” Aucker said. “But as a Hospital, our driving force is caring for the medical needs of the community. The virus is still active in this area. Safety measures will remain in place at the Hospital to ensure we are able to care for both our COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.”
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.