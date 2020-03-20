Following the governor's requested shutdown in-house dining at restaurants, Valley eateries have added takeout and delivery options.
If you have additional locations to add to this list, email news@dailyitem.com
Check back for updates.
■ Abrana Marie’s (Lewisburg, Sunbury): Offering takeout and delivery. Lewisburg, 570-768-4407; Sunbury 570-988-0440.
■ All-Star Bagels, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. 570-213-4277.
■ Ard’s Farm, Lewisburg: Market is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Grocery delivery available Monday through Friday. The restaurant takeout is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 570-524-9820.
■ Arrowhead Restaurant, Milton: Takeout available. 570-742-9702.
■ Amato’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Open for takeout and delivery, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 570-374-8895
■ Amato’s Pizza, Northumberland: Wednesday-Sunday pick up only. 570-473-9744
■ Bamboo Palace, Selinsgrove: Open for takeout. 570-374-7777
■ Bella’s Pizza, Selinsgrove: Providing pick up and free delivery. 570-374-2900.
■ Bella's Bliss Bakery, Selinsgrove: Curbside pickup on Saturday, 570-765-1802
■ The Bull Run Tap House, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery. 570-524-2572.
■ Chestnut Street Deli, Sunbury: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free delivery and takeout. 570-988-2230.
■ Country Cupboard: Homestyle to Go available, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. 570-523-3211.
■ Deo’s Kitchen, Selinsgrove: Takeout and delivery available. 570-884-3384
■ Eagles Wind Coffee House, Shamokin Dam: Takeout available. 570-541-8928.
■ El Rancho Restaurant, Point Township. Takeout available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 570-473-9048.
■ Elizabeth's, An American Bistro, Lewisburg: Takeout available. 570-523-8088
■ Eclipse Craft Brewing, Sunbury: Available for pickup or delivery through Grubhub. 570-917-8100
■ Edison Restaurant, Sunbury: Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pick-up/take-out or DoorDash delivery. 570-286-5606.
■ Frank & Mellle’s, Sunbury: Take-out and delivery available. 570-286-2295.
■ Friendly’s (various locations in Valley): New hours 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with full lunch and dinner menu available to call-in and online orders for pickup.
■ Gable House Bakery, Mifflinburg: Free delivery in Mlfflinburg area from 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday- Saturday. 570-597-2118.
■ Garfield’s, Selinsgrove: Offering curbside to-go and delivery if ordered through DoorDash or UberEats. 570-374-8081.
■ Grams (Lewisburg) & Gramps (Bloomsburg). Offering a “Grams Family Box” for breakfast and lunch! Feed a family of 5 for $20 with prepay curbside pickup. 570-522-0230.
■ Goodwill Bar and Grille: Friday from 5-9 p.m. fish dinners available to takeout only. Saturday from 5-9 p.m., wings available for takeout only. Delivery is also available. 570-275-3511.
■ Heeter’s Drive-In Restaurant, Danville: Orders can be picked up at the ice cream window. 570-275-5900
■ Hunter’s Dairy Freez, Danville: Window service will always be available for ordering and picking up food and ice cream. Outdoor seating Is also available. Also expanding free delivery service. 570-275-5522.
■ Iron Fork, Danville: Offering family-style meals to go. Each of these meals feeds 2-4; 5-6; or 7-8 people. Call 570-275-4003 by 1 p.m. each day.
■ Jackass Brewing Co., Lewisburg: Offering takeout and pickup. 570-551-0876.
JR's soft pretzels, Lewisburg: Take out only. 717-327-7558.
■ KND's Pizza, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-428-5321.
■ Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-522-1060.
■ Little Addy’s Cafe, Open for takeout and pickup only. 570-452-2384.
■ LT Evans Eatery & Drafthouse, Danville: Open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 570-275-1310.
■ Mamamacs, Sunbury: Delivery and takeout available: 570-492-0929
■ Mancini's Wood Fired Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-768-4888: Open for TAKE OUT and DELIVERY.
■ Marzonl’s Brick Oven & Brewing Company, Selinsgrove: offering take out and curbside delivery 7 days a week from 12-6 p.m. 570-372-1512.
■ Maurers Ice Cream Shoppe, Shamokin: Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. for takeouts only. 570-644-1316.
■ McGuigan’s Public House, Sunbury. Wings will be available, takeout only, beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday. 570-286-5002.
■ OIP Express, Selinsgrove: Delivery, takeout. 570-374-6479
■ Original Italian Pizza, Danville: Takeout and delivery. 570-271-1960.
■ Packer House, Sunbury (Thursday): Pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 570-556-7374.
■ Palmer's Diner, Shamokin: Takeout only. 570-644-0605.
■ Pandaly Grocery and Deli, Lewisburg: Delivery to customers, 570-939-4155.
■ Paulie's, Sunbury: Takeout and delivery available. 570-286-5621.
■ Pine Barn Inn, Danville: Takeout available during limited hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 570-275-2071, ext. 510.
■ Pizza Phi, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery, 570-523-1116,
■ Ric-Mar, Point Township: Takeout available. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 570-473-3952.
■ Skeeter's Pit BBQ, Shamokin Dam: Takeout available, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 570-743-2727.
■ Shafer's Soft Serve, Port Trevorton: Takeout available for certain hours, Friday to Sunday. 570-374-1840.
■ Siam Restaurant and Bar, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available. 570-523-1874.
■ Street of Shops, Lewisburg: Takeout and delivery available: 570-524-5765.
■ Sunbury Sub Shop: Curbside pickup. 570-286-1790.
■ Sushi Masa, Selinsgrove: Takeout available. 570-374-9888 / 570-374-5588.
■ Tonino's Pizza, Lewisburg: Pickup or delivery: 570-768-4225
■ The Townside Garden Café, Northumberland: Takeout, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 570-473-2233.
■ Two Guys from Italy, Shamokin: Pickup or delivery. 11-7 p.m. 570-648-4611.
■ Vennari's Pizza, Lewisburg: Takeout or call DoorDash for delivery 570-524-0444.
■ Vinnie's Pizza, Middleburg: Takeout available. 570-0837-5100.
■ Wake & Wire, Sunbury: Coffee delivery available. 570-500-0909.
■ Watson Theatre, Watsontown: Open for takeout or delivery. 570-538-3388.
■ Wicked Dog Grille, Selinsgrove: Pickup and delivery available. 570-600-3647.