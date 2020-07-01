Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite said Wednesday "multiple" first responders who were working at Sunday's protest in Watsontown have tested positive for COVID-19.
The chief is urging anyone who attended Sunday's event to contact their doctor for guidance.
Witherite said 27 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 and several tests have already returned positive. "We are asking anyone at the protest Sunday to get tested," he said.
The news comes as the state police barracks in Milton prepares to reopen today after it was shut down and decontaminated for COVID-19, according to a public information officer. Milton troopers were part of the group of law enforcement personnel at Sunday's event in Watsontown. Trooper Angela Bieber would not confirm if any troopers from the Milton station tested positive, or if any tested positive and worked at the protest.
Witherite said four troopers who were at the protest were tested and two came back positive.
The group that planned Sunday’s protest for racial equality, If Not Us, Then Who?, warned its 1,300-plus Facebook followers on Wednesday about the positive testing and implored all who attended the protest to be tested themselves.
Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter said he learned Wednesday about the positive tests. He and two deputies were at Sunday’s protest and had limited interaction with troopers on scene, he said. Ritter said he and the deputies would get tested.
Neighboring state police barracks received redirected phone calls placed to the Milton station and the temporary closure didn’t impact the number of troopers assigned to the Milton station’s patrol zones, according to Bieber.
“The station plans on reopening later today after decontamination. All calls for service will still be handled,” Bieber said.
Bieber did not confirm if it was a trooper, civilian employee or visitor who tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bieber cited statewide data published on the Pennsylvania State Police website that states as of Tuesday, 10 enlisted employees and one civilian employee are currently on leave due to a positive COVID-19 test. There are 16 tests pending results, according to the website.
Twenty-seven state police employees tested positive for the disease statewide to date, 24 of which are enlisted personnel. Sixteen of the employees returned to work as of Tuesday, 14 of whom are enlisted, according to the website. There have been 145 total negative tests, the website states.
Bieber explained the concept of patrol zone coverage:
“Throughout the state, PSP leverages advancing technology and effective resource allocation through the use of the “patrol zone” concept, so that troopers can remain on patrol within their assigned areas for the balance of their shifts. Each vehicle is equipped with a mobile office that allows troopers to complete reports, access the records management system and communicate with supervisors, without the need to return to station. Troop F Patrol zones – and the number of troopers assigned to each zone – will not be changed by the current conditions,” Bieber said.