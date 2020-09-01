A Pennsylvania National Guard team is assisting by conducting tests of residents and staff at the Selinsgrove Center this week.
Also on Tuesday, state health officials announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in the Valley and three new deaths.
The Guard's Point Prevalence Sampling team, a mobile testing team, started working today and expects to take three days to cover all testing at the facility.
The team is one of several deployed at facilities statewide, according to State Public Affairs Officer LTC Keith Hickox.
To date, during the pandemic, teams have assisted 32 facilities across the state, he said.
Hickox could not provide details on number of tests completed or test results and said the state Department of Health would release that information in the future.
"The Pennsylvania National Guard is simply providing the skilled manpower necessary for such large-scale testing," Hickox said in an email.
In its latest data release, the state Department of Health confirmed two more deaths of Union County residents due to the novel coronavirus and one more in Northumberland County. There were 11 new cases in Northumberland County today, nine in Union, two in Snyder and one in Montour.
Statewide, there were 770 new cases and 18 deaths. The deaths are the first in three days and push the statewide death total to, 7,691. There have been 48 deaths in the Valley, including 35 in Northumberland County, six in Union, five in Montour and two in Snyder.
To date, there have now been 134,795 cases in Pennsylvania residents, of which the state estimates 82 percent have recovered. Of the state's total, 25,584 cases have been linked to long-term care facilities.
There have now been 1,377 local COVID cases: 692 in Northumberland, 386 in Union, 166 in Snyder and 133 in Montour. Of the Valley's cases, 259 are tied to long-term care facilities in the region.
All 85 inmates involved in an outbreak at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg have recovered, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. Eight staff workers are still positive with the virus and one has recovered. USP Allenwood facilities report eight total cases, including only one inmate, who has recovered, and four active cases among staff members.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state increased slightly. According to state health officials, 528 patients across the state are in hospitals, up 23 from Monday's total and below the peak of more than 2,000 in April. The number of patients on ventilators increased to 73, five fewer than Monday. There are 21 patients in Valley hospitals. There are 10 patients at Geisinger Medical Center, six at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 245 cases — 184 residents and 61 staffers — in six facilities. One staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and two staffers at one Snyder County facility and three residents and four staffers at four Union County facilities have tested positive. There was one new positive case of a worker at a Union County facility.
Case increases trend younger
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19-to-24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases in August;
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 25 percent of cases in August;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases in August;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases in August;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and
NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to 11 percent of cases in August.