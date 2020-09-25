COAL TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania National Guard team will be deployed Saturday to the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coal Township to provide assistance as the facility manages a COVID-19 outbreak.
LTC Keith Hickox, the state public affairs officer, confirmed that the decision was made after the state Department of Health and National Guard conducted a site assessment to determine what the unmet needs were at the long-term care facility at 2050 Trevorton Road. There are 114 active and 156 cumulative COVID-19 cases at Mountain View, according to a letter posted to the center's website dated Sept. 25. According to the report, there are 86 active resident cases of COVID-19 and 28 active staff cases. In addition, they are reporting 16 residents and seven staff members with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
"This weekend the Guard will start a staffing support mission at Mountain View," said Hickox. "The support team will consist of approximately 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics. Since April the Pennsylvania National Guard has conducted 20 staffing support missions, like this one, at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania. These missions are initially planned for five days and extended based on the need."
The team will provide assistance with non-acute patients, nurses and medics, and will assist with general purpose staff as they do housekeeping, custodial work and transportation of patients if needed. The team will start late afternoon, said Hickox.
DOH spokesman Nate Wardle said the most recent facility-specific data was published on Wednesday. In a separate, county-wide database updated daily, Northumberland County has seven facilities with 291 resident cases, 78 employee cases and 46 deaths, he said.
"The department works to assist anywhere there is an outbreak, with more than one case," said Wardle.
Joseph Stender, a Geisinger spokesman, said Geisinger experts, as part of the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program, are available to assist with local nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.
"Geisinger’s response team has been assisting Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since Sept. 5 by educating staff on proper use of personal protective equipment, infection control best practices and more," said Stender. "We are all in the fight against COVID-19 together, and it is our full intention to continue assisting our neighbors and other health care facilities to preserve the safety and wellbeing of our communities."
A representative of Mountain View was unable to be reached for comment.
County emergency management Director Steve Jeffery said the county is not involved with the state response. Prior to the outbreak, Jeffery said the county fielded calls from Mountian View about what to do in case of an outbreak.
"We don't know much about what's going on," said Jeffery. "It's a Department of Health function."
Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley said he was called by Mountain View to provide guidance for dealing with COVID deaths. Kelley provided body bags to the facility and gave them information on where to find more. Coroners are instructed to have the nursing staff double-bag the bodies as to reduce exposure.
However, said Kelley, county coroners are not called out for COVID deaths because the state DOH considers them natural deaths of which the coroner does not need to be involved. For that reason, Kelley said he has not been notified of COVID deaths.
But, Kelley added, a coroner must be contacted to give authorization for families to cremate their loved ones. Part of that authorization involves checking the death certificate, which allows Kelley to see the cause of death. He has seen at least seven COVID deaths from Mountain View, he said.