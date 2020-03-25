Pennsylvania's confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, with another 276 new cases pushing the state total to 1,127 in 44 counties.
State health officials also confirmed four more deaths across Pennsylvania. Eleven Pennsylvanians have now died because of the novel coronavirus. Wednesday's increase is up 32.4 percent over Tuesday's total, the eighth time in nine days the increase has been at least 29 percent day-over-day.
Montour County remains the only local county with a confirmed case in the Valley. Montour County has one new confirmed cases according to state data and how has 4. Lycoming County now has its first case, while Columbia and Juniata counties have one each. Schuylkill County has 6.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|Deaths
|March 16
|76
|0
|March 17
|96
|0
|March 18
|133
|1
|March 19
|185
|1
|March 20
|268
|1
|March 21
|371
|2
|March 22
|479
|2
|March 23
|644
|6
|March 24
|851
|7
|March 25
|1,127
|11
There are 11,193 patients who have tested negative. Data is not available on the total number of tests pending because commercial labs are the primary testing options across the state, health officials said Wednesday afternoon.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available here. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration ordered residents of Lehigh and Northampton counties to stay home, with few exceptions, as more of the state is put under the directive in an effort to slow the virus' spread.
Wolf's office said the order will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday for the two counties, home to more than 670,000 people.
Before Wednesday, Wolf's orders covered eight counties, including Philadelphia, Allegheny County and Philadelphia's four heavily populated suburban counties. The 10 counties account for half of Pennsylvania's 12.8 million residents.
The order requires residents to stay home, except for certain allowable travel or errands for health or safety purposes or going to a job designated as part of a life-sustaining employment sector.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.