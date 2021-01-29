Pennsylvania had nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday according to the state Department of Health, the largest one-day increase in nearly three weeks. Hospitalizations across the state continued to drop in the latest data.
State health officials announced 9,643 new cases, the most since 10,045 cases were confirmed on Jan. 9. Among the state's total were 146 new cases in the Valley.
The DOH reported that Friday's totals include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers; 4,052 of the newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago.
In the Valley, there were 69 new cases in Northumberland County, 39 in Union, 37 in Snyder and one in Montour. Of the state's 159 new deaths, six are in the Valley. There were two new deaths registered in Montour and Northumberland counties and one each in Snyder and Union.
Hospitalizations decreased across Pennsylvania and in the Valley according to state data.
As of noon Friday, there were 3,586 patients being treated in hospitals across the state, down 105 from Thursday. There are 699 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), down 54, and 425 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is down 10 from Thursday.
Locally, there are now 165 patients hospitalized, down eight.
There are 125 patients being treated at Geisinger in Montour County, including 23 in the ICU and 15 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, six patients are being treated, including two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 34 patients are being treated, including three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Vaccines
State health officials report 893,256 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Pennsylvania to 719,928 people. According to data released from the DOH, 546,600 people have received one dose and 173,328 people have received two doses and are fully covered.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 928 residents have been infected and there have been 224 staff cases, up 15 resident cases from Thursday. There have been 190 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County, an increase of two in the most recent data.
In Montour, 269 residents and 61 staff members have tested positive, an increase of two positive resident cases. There have been 32 deaths at six affected facilities, an increase of three deaths.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 226 resident cases, 38 staff member cases and 35 deaths, up two deaths in the latest totals.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections rolled out a new COVID-19 dashboard on Friday. It shows 58 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 36 staffers. There are also 14 positive cases among inmates and eight asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are now 206 active cases in the four prisons in Union County, down four from Thursday.. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 45 active cases at Allenwood's low-security unit — 29 inmates and 16 staffers — and 43 at the medium-security unit — 10 inmates and 33 staffers.
At USP-Allenwood, all 20 active cases are among staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 98 active cases, including 73 inmates and 25 staffers.