There were 565 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, the smallest day-to-day increase since July 13 the state Department of Health announced Monday. State health officials also said there were no new deaths across the state, the first time since March 22 no deaths related to the novel coronavirus were confirmed in full statewide data.
Across the Valley, there are six new cases: Four in Northumberland County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Union County's total leveled off Monday after 35 cases were confirmed at USP Lewisburg over the weekend. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were no new cases confirmed at the USP Lewisburg or either Allenwood facility.
As of 2 p.m. today, the BOP was still reporting 35 inmate cases at USP Lewisburg and one inmate and one staff case at nearby Allenwood. Nationally, the BOP reports 10,640 positive COVID-19 cases.
Monday's increase pushes the state total to 114,155 cases. DOH officials estimate that 76 percent of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive have already recovered.
According to DOH, 7,209 Pennsylvanians have died, including 4,914 with ties to long-term care facilities. There were also no deaths reported on July 12, but that was a day when Philadelphia County did not report data to the state.
There have now been 771 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Valley: 407 in Northumberland County, 173 in Union, 98 in Snyder and 93 in Montour. There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Montour County in five days.Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 68 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 71 cases. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,991 cases among employees. Approximately 8,214 of total cases are in health care workers.
State data shows that 585 residents remain hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 and 103 on are ventilators.
There have been 85 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents or of Valley nursing homes. One new worker at a long-term care facility in Northumberland County was added to the list on Monday.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 61 residents and 12 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in four facilities. Three workers and two residents at four Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.