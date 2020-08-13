After a significant increase in cases since Aug. 1, the state Department of Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Union County on Thursday.
State health officials announced another 991 cases statewide — including 14 in the Valley — and linked another fatality to a long-term care facility in Northumberland County.
Statewide there were 24 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 7,409. Of that total, 5,037 are linked to long-term care facilities.
While Northumberland County's death total did not rise Thursday, the state did add one more death to the long-term care facility data, giving the county a dozen deaths linked to facilities. There were another three resident cases tied to Northumberland County homes, pushing the total in 135 residents and 24 staffers at five facilities.
Statewide there have been 122,121 cases of the virus. The state estimates that 78% of patients who have tested positive have already recovered. Statewide, 1,288,873 patients have tested negative.
The DOH announced another 14 cases in the Valley on Thursday, including 11 more in Northumberland, two in Montour and one in Snyder. Since March, there have been 1,019 cases locally: 524 cases in Northumberland County, 276 in Union, 113 in Snyder and 106 in Montour County.
From Aug. 1 through Aug. 12, the state announced 111 cases in Union County until today.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 192 cases, accounting for nearly a third of new cases statewide.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,192 cases among employees, for a total of 24,436 at 888 distinct facilities in 61 counties.
Approximately 8,790 of the state's total cases are among health care workers.
The only new cases confirmed at long-term care facilities were in Northumberland County. There have been seven resident cases and six staff cases at six combined facilities in Montour, Snyder and Union counties.
Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 57 confirmed cases among its patients, but did not report any new cases on Thursday.
The Bureau of Prisons is reporting one more confirmed case among a staffer at USP Lewisburg. There are no new inmate cases. There have been 61 cases confirmed at prison facilities in Lewisburg and Allenwood since Aug. 1.
State health officials also report 606 Pennsylvanians are hospitalized for COVID-19 and 96 are being treated on ventilators.
After a July spike, the percentage of virus tests coming back positive over seven days in Pennsylvania has dropped from 6% in late July to 5% now, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It hit a low of 3.3% in June.
The state saw a seven-day average of about 800 new cases per day, down from almost 975 per day over seven days in late July. There were 12 counties with no new cases on Thursday.