The state Department of Health announced no new COVID-19 cases in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties on Monday.
Also on Monday, the state announced a July 24 deadline to complete universal testing at long-term care homes and provided new guidance for the facilities.
The last time the Valley had no new cases was May 9.
COVID 14-day Region
|County
|New Cases (24 hrs)
|New cases (14 days)
|Deaths (14 days)
|Population
|Clinton
|1
|10
|2
|38,684
|Columbia
|0
|21
|0
|65,456
|Juniata
|2
|4
|0
|24,704
|Lycoming
|1
|8
|3
|113,664
|Montour
|0
|3
|0
|18,240
|Northumberland
|0
|35
|0
|91,083
|Snyder
|0
|17
|0
|40,540
|Union
|0
|19
|1
|44,785
There were 351 new cases recorded across Pennsylvania, the least since March 20.
There have been few new cases in surrounding counties across the Central Susquehanna Valley as well. Juniata County logged two new cases and there was one each in Clinton and Lycoming counties. Pennsylvania hit a peak of 1,989 new cases within 24 hours on April 9.
State health officials confirmed 10 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,953. Locally, there have been three deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northumberland County, two in Union County, one in Snyder County and no deaths in Montour County since early March.
The new data brings the statewide case total since March 6 to 75,943, although about 53,919 — 71 percent of those infected — have since recovered, according to state estimates. Approximately 5,742 of the total cases have occurred among health care workers.
There have now been 390 cases in the local four-county region since the state began tracking data in early March: 209 in Northumberland County, 73 in Union, 55 in Snyder and 53 in Montour.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to move to the green phase on Friday.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators.
Long-term care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,167 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,807 cases among employees, for a total of 18,974 — 24.9 percent of all Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases — at 615 distinct facilities in 45 counties.
Among the total deaths, 4,094 — 68.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state — have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, according to the state data.
“Our goal with implementing this universal testing in nursing homes is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in announcing the testing deadline. “We are working tirelessly to include all long-term care facilities in this strategy as soon as possible. At this point, we are able to successfully expand testing and support to all staff and residents to further protect those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.”
Between May 11 and May 26, the department implemented a universal testing pilot project in five facilities across the commonwealth. The department is also working closely with additional facilities to implement universal testing by providing testing supplies, access to the Bureau of Laboratories and staffing support through the National Guard to train and assist with swabbing.
Thus far, over 75 facilities completed widespread testing, and the number of tests in long-term care facilities (LTCFs) has increased 48 percent over the last two weeks, bringing the percent of positive cases in this population to its lowest level since the start of the outbreak, according to state health officials.
The updated testing guidance the department issued to all long-term care facilities brings a renewed focus on:
— Keeping COVID-19 out of the facility by testing all staff and residents;
— Detecting cases quickly with facility-wide testing when a new case in a resident or health care professional is found; and
— Stopping the spread by continuing weekly testing of all residents and staff through at least 14 days since the most recent positive result.
For the purposes of the updated testing guidance, long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes, assisted living residences, community residential rehabilitation services, long-term structured residence, residential treatment facilities for adults and intermediate care facilities.
As of June 5, the department has deployed these mitigation efforts to further stop the spread of COVID-19 and best protect residents and staff of LTCFs:
— Pushed out over 1,870 shipments of PPE to date, which has included 167,674 gowns, 131,700 face shields, 792,000 gloves, 2,632,280 N95s masks and 881,700 surgical masks.
— Deployed 55 Pennsylvania National Guard Strike Teams to 27 different LTCFs.
— Responded to 100 percent of outbreaks, defined as one or more confirmed positive cases among staff or residents, in LTCFs.
— Provided advice and consultation on infection control and outbreak response to facilities and, where needed.
— Collaborated, partnered and received report from local, state, and federal resources, along with contracted support from ECRI, a hospital patient safety firm.
Through the collaborations and partnerships with ECRI and Patient Safety Authority (PSA), the department provided infection control and technical assistance to over 100 and 90 different LTCFs, respectively. The Educational Support and Clinical Consultation Program (ESCCP) team has provided clinical guidance, advice on infection control strategies, and clinical needs identification to over 250 facilities.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “It is essential that nursing homes are providing complete and accurate data to the department so we can collect that information and inform the public. We are committed to working with each facility to ensure they have the support needed to provide high-quality care to their patients.”