More than 40 percent of the state's 839 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday were in two counties — hard-hit Allegheny and Philadelphia counties — while the state Department of Health announced just one new case in the Valley.
Monday's new cases push the statewide total to 108,264 since March, including 683 cases in the Valley. The only new cases locally on Monday was a resident of Union County, officials said.
There were four new deaths reported statewide, none in the Valley. Of the state's 7,122 deaths, 4,851 have ties to long-term care facilities.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 180 cases on Monday and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 166 cases. There were also 86 new cases in Delaware County, 63 in Montgomery County and 52 in Chester County. Those five counties accounted for 547 of the 839 new cases. There were 26 new counties with no cases on Monday, including Montour, Northumberland and Snyder.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 20 and July 26 is 159, 495 with 6,398 positive cases. There were 17,738 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 26. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in July;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 14 percent of cases so far in July.
- NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and
- NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases so far in July.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,157 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,837 cases among employees, for a total of 22,994 at 831 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Approximately 7,974 of total cases are in health care workers.
The virus has infected 683 Valley residents since the state began tracking it in March: 381 in Northumberland County, 124 in Union County, 91 in Montour County and 87 in Snyder County.
According to the state Department of Health data, 704 residents are hospitalized with the virus, well below the peak of 2,800 in April. There are 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 on a ventilator.
Nursing home cases
There have been 67 confirmed cases of the virus reported from residents of Valley nursing homes. There was no change in cases locally at long-term care facilities.
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 61 residents and 10 workers have been infected and eight deaths have been recorded in three facilities. Three workers and one resident at three Union County facilities have been infected and one worker and no residents have been infected in one Montour County facility. In Snyder County, four residents and two workers have been infected in one facility.
There have been no deaths reported from nursing homes in Snyder, Union or Montour counties.