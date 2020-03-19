All four Valley counties and several municipalities have declared states of emergency in response to the COVID-19 spread in Pennsylvania.
Northumberland and Snyder counties became the final two local counties to declare emergencies today.
Check back for updates.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
County commissioners are creating a Northumberland County Task Force and have placing the county's Emergency Management Coordinator in charge of the county's emergency response.
The EMA coordinator is tasked with taking "all appropriate action needed to alleviate the effects of this disaster, to aid in the restoration of essential public services, and to take any other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency."
The measures, the commissioners wrote in the declaration "are required to reduce the severity of this disaster and protect the health, safety and welfare of affected residents in Northumberland County."
SNYDER COUNTY
The Snyder County Commissioners have declared a disaster emergency.
"The Snyder County Commissioners, due to the Conoravirus (COVID-19) situation, have signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency and have decided to close the Courthouse and all county owned buildings to the public, except for any participants of essential emergency court proceedings as of Friday, March 20, 2020," according to a news release. "This will remain in effect until further notice. All office staff are onsite and will be handling the needs of the public via telephone, US postal service and email."
The county's judicial district declared an emergency on Wednesday, shutting down jury selection and jury trials through April 14.
Earlier this week, commissioners, along with the county Emergency Management Agency put protocols in place to help prevent the spread of the Conoravirus (COVID-19). The new protocols include limiting the number of people in groups that enter the Courthouse to only those who have pertinent business in the building.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP
East Buffalo Township declared a disaster emergency Thursday in response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The declaration is done in under state law and in cooperation with Union County Emergency Management.
“Although enacted in the past for snow and flood emergencies, a declaration by the township for a response to a pandemic is unprecedented. The township will maintain cooperation with Union County Emergency Management to monitor and respond as necessary throughout this situation,” Township Manager Stacey Kifolo wrote in the announcement.
Township facilities remain closed to the general public. All meetings and gatherings are cancelled and the recycling collection is suspended until further notice.
LEWISBURG
Lewisburg Borough Council cancelled all council committee meetings and work sessions through May 15. At this time, the April 21 council meeting remains on the schedule.
Council meetings and commission meetings will be held on an as-needed basis on the discretion of the respective chairpersons.
The borough’s calendar at www.lewisburgborough.org is being updated.
The Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board meeting next week is also cancelled.
For more information, call the borough office, which is closed to the public but is staffed, at 570-523-3614 or email office@lewisburgborough.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Mahoning Township officials declared a state of emergency on Wednesday due to the COVID-19 threat.
The front door of the municipal building will only be open to those needing to pick up or drop off building or zoning permits until after the supervisors meeting on Monday evening. Following the meeting, the building’s front door will be locked and access to the building restricted to only necessary personnel, officials said. All other services will be completed over the phone or via email.
Supervisor T.S. Scott said the street department employees and the police secretary will be on paid time off through March 27, and other employees, such as the township secretary, treasurer and zoning officers, will work alternating schedules, so that they are not in the building at the same time.
“They will all remain on call should we need them for an emergency,” Scott said.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said if one employee contracted COVID-19 and was still around other employees, none would be able to respond to emergencies.
Scott said forms can be downloaded and requests for service made via email. Residents and others who must conduct business with the township can call the township building at 570-275-5521. Township officials said the emergency declaration is for an indefinite period, but updates will be available on the township’s website at www.mahoningtownship. org/contact.
Meetings
Essential township meetings will continue to be conducted. Non-essential meetings, such as those of the planning commission, will not be held, and a zoning hearing scheduled for Tuesday now is scheduled for April 23.
Police
Earlier this week, Mahoning Township Police Chief Fred Dyroff said the department will limit “in-person” responses by officers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said officers will respond to emergency and life-threatening calls, but other calls and incidents will be handled over the phone. Individuals who arrive at the police department will be interviewed by intercom, officials said. Individuals who need to speak to an officer are to call the department at 570-275-5611, or 570-784-6300 after hours.
- JOE SYLVESTER
MIFFLINBURG BOROUGH
Mifflinburg Borough Council declared a disaster emergency at its meeting Tuesday night, directing the borough’s emergency management coordinator to take necessary action to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Borough officials ask customers of borough-owned utilities to mail payments or drop off payments at the lockbox inside the main entrance of the municipal building, 120 N. Third St.
The declaration is similar to past directives concerning severe weather.
“Ratifying a Declaration of Disaster Emergency will allow the opportunity to receive state funding for reimbursement of expenses incurred during this pandemic,” according to the borough website.
The directive was signed by council members Beverly Hackenburg and Tod Steese, Mayor David Cooney and Borough Manager Margaret Metzger. Jim Emery is the borough emergency management coordinator.
Facilities closing
Mifflinburg officials announced the borough office and other government facilities are closed to the public. They’re slated to reopen April 1.
The public can reach borough staffers by phone at 570-966-1013 or email during normal business hours, with contact information and updates available at www.mifflinburgborough. org.
Recycling canceled
Recycling is canceled for March 21 and tentatively scheduled to resume April 18. Public Works crews will maintain all required utility operations and remain ready to handle any emergencies.
Police
Police will remain on duty and utilize precautionary measures in dealing with the public and other agencies.
- ERIC SCICCHITANO
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY COURTS
SUNBURY - Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor declared a judicial emergency this afternoon until after April 14, following the steps that Union/Snyder President Judge Michael T. Hudock took earlier today.
“Only civil and criminal proceedings which directly impact the health, safety, security, welfare or incarceration of an individual shall be held as would normally be scheduled,” Saylor wrote in the order. “All other proceedings shall be postponed until a later date.”
Posptoned proceedings
The following matters are postponed: civil arbitration hearings, summary appeal hearings, driver’s license appeal hearings, tax appeal hearings, motor vehicle title proceedings, quiet title proceedings, adoption proceedings and specialty court proceedings, including treatment courts.
Held as normal
The following matters shall be held as normally processed: protection from abuse hearings, bail postings, preliminary arraignments, bench warrant hearings, civil injunction proceedings, mental health proceedings, guardianships and Gagnon hearings for incarcerated defendants.
Family court will continue to operate to address any emergency matter. The Domestic Relations office and adult probation shall conduct all proceedings over the telephone, Saylor said.
All dependency or delinquency hearings that require immediate judicial review or adjudication shall be promptly heard by the assigned judge. All other matters will be reviewed by the assigned judge on a case by case basis, Saylor wrote.
Constitutional rights
This will not impact the right to a speedy trial or other constitutional rights or procedures. The court suspended time calculations for the purpose of trial computation, the judge wrote.
- JUSTIN STRAWSER
SNYDER-UNION COURTS
Snyder-Union President Judge Michael T. Hudock has declared a judicial emergency through April 14 and canceled all jury trials during that time period.
Other court hearings will be held “as long as we can conduct proceedings (safely) we’ll attempt to hold court,” he said Wednesday. “We’re adjusting schedules so we can comply with social distancing.”
Jury trials canceled
Under the judicial emergency, Hudock has canceled jury selection in Snyder County scheduled for April 13 and 14. Scheduled jury selection on April 20 and 21 in Union County is also canceled.
Non-jury trials may be canceled on a case basis, he said.
People who have court appearances are asked to remain outside the courthouses in Lewisburg and Middleburg until their hearing is scheduled.
The Snyder County Prison is on lockdown and inmates are only allowed visits by attorneys.
Courthouse entry limited
The Snyder County commissioners have also limited entry into the courthouse in Middleburg where several offices, including emergency management, probation, public defender, prothonotary, tax assessment and commissioners are located.
Only county residents or people doing business in courtrelated or Register and Recorder offices will be allowed inside, said board Chairman Joe Kantz.
Anyone who enters the building will have their temperature taken with a laser thermometer. Individual with a temperature of above 100.4 will not be allowed inside, he said. The thermometers have also been delivered to probation officers, Children and Youth caseworkers and other employees who deal directly with the public.
‘Everyone is working’
All of these measures are being taken for the protection of the public and county employees, Kantz said.
“Everyone is working,” said Kantz on Wednesday morning, adding that the lack of broadband in about 25 percent of the county means many employees are unable to work from home.
He’s also concerned about how information regarding COVID-19 is being relayed to emergency officials.
Referring to the three patients with presumed positive results for the disease being treated at Geisinger Health System, Kantz said the public should be informed about who they are if the tests come back positive.
“We need to know who these people are and where they are from to ensure we don’t spread this disease,” he said. The concern is high particularly since the coronavirus lives a long time on hard surfaces, he said.
- MARCIA MOORE
CITY OF SUNBURY
SUNBURY - Mayor Kurt Karlovich declared a state of emergency in Sunbury Wednesday afternoon due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“With the support of City Council, we will continue to plan and prepare for the local presence of the COVID-19 virus,” Karlovich said. “This action follows those of the Governor of the Commonwealth and the President of the United States, and is the result of ongoing consultation and collaboration with various federal, state and local health and emergency management providers.”
Protecting essential services
This declaration is deemed necessary to ensure the continuation of essential services to residents and businesses during a public health emergency, solicitor Joel Wiest said.
“This declaration will afford the city of Sunbury flexibility to act quickly outside of timeconsuming procedures and formalities while continuing to ensure ongoing protected processes necessary to this government,” he said. “This declaration will further ensure proper access to any federal, state or local support which may be available to Sunbury and/or its residents and businesses.”
Karlovich said the state of emergency is not meant to limit the ability of our residents and/or visitors to travel, leave their homes, or be restricted by local government in any way.
“This step is taken to ensure that our residents receive all necessary help, not to make this uncertain situation more unbearable for our citizens,” Karlovich said.
Declaration details
The order states: City operations will continue to be restricted as determined by the respective department directors, in conjunction with the City Council.
All public safety operations will continue in full.
All water and sewer operations will continue.
Trash collection will continue.
The city website will remain operational and will be updated regularly.
All city offices will remain operational, however, access to the same will be restricted to remote alternatives (telephone, email, etc.), and city hall and all city buildings, with the exception of the police station, shall be locked.
The city will review its options to meet and take action electronically while remaining open to the public via Facebook Live or another viable alternative.
City playgrounds, the skating rink, tennis courts, etc., are closed until further notice.
City Parks remain open to the public, but social distancing is encouraged.
The city would suggest that any persons needing assistance other than emergency services, for any reason, contact 211 for the United Way Helpline or, if unsuccessful, contact city hall.
- FRANCIS SCARCELLA