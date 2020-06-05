Northumberland and Union counties will shift into Pennsylvania's green phase next Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced today.
The two counties are two of 12 that will move into the final phase of COVID-19 mitigation on June 12.
Thirty-four counties were green on Friday and the rest of the state shifted into at least yellow. Montour and Snyder counties have been green for a week.
Next Friday, Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York will move into green.
Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker said today safety measures will remain in place throughout the hospital's facilities, along with screening for patients entering the hospital.
“We are fully in support of businesses of our county and other counties of our region safely opening and returning to something more in line with their normal operations,” Aucker said. “But as a Hospital, our driving force is caring for the medical needs of the community. The virus is still active in the areas we serve. As a community, we must continue to practice good infection prevention methods like wearing masks and washing hands.”
Green Phase
The green phase eases most restrictions by continuing the suspension of the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.
While this phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.
Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions
- Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged.
- Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements.
- All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy.
- Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance.
- Congregate Care Restrictions in Place.
- Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities.
- Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance.
Social Restrictions
- Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited.
- Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy.
- Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only.
- Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged.
- All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy.
- Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols.
The state continues to use risk-based metrics from Carnegie Mellon University, with additional criteria including contact tracing and testing capability, a sustained reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and infection rates, to make decisions on county moves.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.