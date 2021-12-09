The Department of Health recorded nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing Pennsylvania to more than 1.8 million cases since the pandemic began 21 months ago.
State Health officials registered 6,917 new cases in their latest data release, the eighth time in nine days with at least 6,000 new cases. Since March 2020, there have been 1,806,670 cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, including reinfections.
State Health officials also reported 83 new COVID-related deaths, including one Northumberland County resident.
In the Valley, there were 124 new infections, the ninth time in 11 days with more than 100 cases; the total includes 14 new active inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. State Health officials recorded 56 new cases in Northumberland County, 37 in Union, 20 in Snyder and 11 in Montour.
To date, 744 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,553 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide 79.45 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission, a slight drop from Wednesday's report, and 1.61 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Thursday.
DOH officials reported new cases in all 67 counties on Thursday with 24 counties reporting at least 100 new cases.
Danville Area School District officials postponed tonight's middle school band concerts "due to a large number of students exposed to COVID" on Thursday.
The concerts, staggered by grade, are now scheduled for Dec. 21.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 87 new hospitalizations Thursday, the 17th time in 18 days there has been an increase in hospitalizations statewide. The DOH reported 4,404 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 923 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 27, and 541 — up 38 — were on ventilators.
There were 116 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down five — 20 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 46 at Evangelical Community Hospital, up three.
There were 33 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital — up one — and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 10 on ventilators, while Evangelical has eight. Both numbers were level with Wednesday's report.
Of Evangelical’s 46 hospitalized COVID patients, 33 were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Eleven of the 13 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated as are six of eight patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township dropped for the second day in a row on Thursday among inmates, while the number of cases among staffers increased.
There were 47inmate cases — down seven — and 17 staff cases — up five — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide on Thursday, there were 298 inmate cases — down 33 — and 267 staff cases, up 13.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data since last week. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with the 14 new inmate cases. At the nearby low-security unit, there are two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate cases at the medium-security unit.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in he most recent data at either facility.