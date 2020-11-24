STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's men's basketball season opener scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
"The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols," Penn State said in a statement.
Drexel is the first of five non-conference opponents the Nittany Lions are scheduled to face this season.
Penn State's next contest is slated for Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center against the Virginia Military Institute. A Penn State spokesperson said this weekend's Penn State-VMI matchup will be played.
Penn State hosts Virginia Commonwealth University (Dec. 2) and Seton Hall (Dec. 6) before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 to play Virginia Tech in the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan on Dec. 13 for their Big Ten opener.