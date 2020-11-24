Wisconsin Penn St Basketball

Penn State's Izaiah Brockington (12) drives to the basket against Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

 Gary M. Baranec

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State's men's basketball season opener scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

"The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols," Penn State said in a statement.

Drexel is the first of five non-conference opponents the Nittany Lions are scheduled to face this season.

Penn State's next contest is slated for Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center against the Virginia Military Institute. A Penn State spokesperson said this weekend's Penn State-VMI matchup will be played.

Penn State hosts Virginia Commonwealth University (Dec. 2) and Seton Hall (Dec. 6) before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 to play Virginia Tech in the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge. 

The Nittany Lions travel to Michigan on Dec. 13 for their Big Ten opener. 

 

