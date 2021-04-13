HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has told COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine until at least April 20 in response to a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration that the vaccine had been linked to six cases of stroke-like blood-clots.
The department is taking these steps as a precaution until the CDC and FDA have time to review six incidents of rare blood clots that occurred within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. The CDC is convening an emergency meeting Wednesday of the Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices to further review cases for any details on the significance of this rare occurrence.
In a call with reporters Tuesday, Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC said that the pause was intended to generate guidance for vaccine providers and health providers about what symptoms they should be looking for and how to respond if a person experiences the stroke-like side effects.
Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA said that federal officials expect the pause to a last "a matter of days" and Schuchat said that federal regulators will be "expeditious" in providing the guidance to state and local health care officials.
Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said that there have been no reports linking the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to similar incidents.
These six cases occurred in women between 18 and 48 who were among the 6.8 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson/ (Janssen) vaccine. This announcement shows that the federal oversight process of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness is working, and all steps are being taken to protect Americans.
“While this announcement is challenging, it highlights the vaccine evaluation process,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “The CDC and the FDA are closely monitoring vaccines for safety and effectiveness, and if there is a cause for concern, they will take action because safety is paramount. This protocol should give all Pennsylvanians confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and individuals should proceed with getting vaccinated as soon as possible to fight the virus, particularly as our case counts rise.”
Individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination should keep those appointments., Beam said. If you are not aware of which vaccine type you are scheduled to receive, be assured that effective immediately, providers will not be administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, Beam said.
If you received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen vaccine) and have any health concerns, contact your health care provider, Beam said. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of their vaccination should contact their health care provider, Beam said.