Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) officials reported 4,164 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, marking the fifth consecutive day with more than 4,100 cases.
It was also the fifth consecutive day with at least 50 new cases in the Valley. Union County had 24 new infections according to the state, followed by Northumberland County with 23, then Montour with 6 and Snyder with 5.
Statewide there were 45 new COVID-19-related deaths. It was the smallest increase in five days and pushed the Pennsylvania pandemic death toll to 25,983. No new deaths were reported in Valley counties.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 121,062 vaccines were administered statewide on Friday, pushing the total vaccinations to more than 7.9 million. To date, 118,136 vaccines have been administered to Valley residents including 1,270 on Friday.
The state also reported 2,702 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 563 were in intensive care units. Those figures were the same ones reported Friday. The state did not update county-specific hospitalization numbers on Saturday.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16–April 22 decreased to 8.6 percent.
On campus
Bucknell University had seven fewer active COVID-19 cases on Saturday, putting the new total at 115 — including 112 students. There were 5 positive tests on campus on Friday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 161 students in isolation, down 11. Thirty-eight percent of the university’s allocated space to isolate students is available.
At Susquehanna University, there were 11 active cases — nine students and two staffers — the same numbers as reported Friday. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still three active cases at four federal prisons in Union County. As of Saturday morning, there were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood. There were no active cases at USP-Allenwood or the medium-security unit.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were 10 active cases, one more than reported Friday. There was one inmate case, a decrease of one, and nine staff cases, an increase of two. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services at the Selinsgrove State Center, while there were 10 staffers with COVID, the same number as reported Friday. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Saturday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Saturday, there had been 2,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were no new cases on Friday, according to Saturday’s data release.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,042 resident cases and 258 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 267 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.