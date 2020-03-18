Pennsylvania has had its first death of a COVID-19 patient, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced this afternoon.
This individual was being treated at an undisclosed hospital. The state Department of Health identified the victim as an adult from Northampton County and said the person was treated at a hospital. No other details were released.
"The Disease Control and Prevention Act protects the right to privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians, so at this time, there is no additional information available about the patient," according to a release from the state.
Statewide, there are 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who have tested negative. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.
State House Republican Leader Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Lancaster, said the death underscores the state's response to the coronavirus spread.
"Any loss of life is a tragedy, and this death underscores the seriousness of the challenges that Pennsylvania and the United States face," he said. "Our goal remains to protect as many Pennsylvanians as possible from exposure to this virus."
There have been no confirmed cases in the Central Susquehanna Valley, including Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Lycoming, Columbia, Schuylkill, Dauphin, Perry and Juniata counties.
The counties with confirmed cases are: Allegheny, 11; Beaver, 2; Berks, 1; Bucks, 9; Chester, 9; Cumberland, 10; Delaware, 14; Lehigh, 1; Luzerne, 1; Monroe, 7; Montgomery, 42; Northampton, 1; Philadelphia, 17; Pike, 2; Washington, 2; Wayne, 1; York 2.
