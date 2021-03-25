Pennsylvania topped 1 million COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 384 days after the first two cases of the novel coronavirus were registered in the state last March.
The state Department of Health announced 3,623 new cases on Thursday, the third time in three days with at least 3,000 new cases. It pushed the statewide total to 1,000,240 since the first cases were confirmed on March 6, 2020. State health officials estimate 92 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise on Thursday. More than 1,700 were hospitalized as of noon Thursday; earlier this month, there were fewer than 1,500 hospitalized.
There were 35 new cases in the Valley, including 29 cases in Union County. State health officials registered four new cases in Montour and Northumberland counties while removing two cases from Snyder County's total as it investigates addresses of residents who test positive.
Statewide there were 41 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the third day in a row with at least 39 deaths. There were no deaths locally.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, 104,753 residents received vaccines on Wednesday, including 32,466 who received full vaccine coverage. Wednesday's vaccines pushed the state’s total of fully covered individuals to 1,624,667 and the total number of vaccines administered to more than 4.6 million.
To date, 32,540 residents in the four Valley counties have full vaccine coverage.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 1,717 patients were hospitalized across Pennsylvania, up 65 from Wednesday's report. That includes 358 patients being treated in intensive care units — up seven — and 194 being treated with ventilators, an increase of 10.
In the Valley, 33 patients are being treated in hospitals, down five from Wednesday.
There are 22 patients at Geisinger's main hospital in Danville, including 10 in the ICU and six on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, six patients, including three on ventilators, are being treated. Evangelical Community Hospital is treated five patients, two on ventilators.
On campus
On Thursday morning, Bucknell is still reporting a dozen active cases, including seven among students. The school’s online dashboard showed 65 students in isolation, a decrease of three. There were no new positive test results on Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University there are three active student cases and one active employee case. Since Jan. 21 there have been 81 cases at the college, including 78 among students.
Prisons and state centers
There are still 22 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg. Nineteen of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There is one active case at both the Allenwood low- and medium-security sites, both inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At USP-Allenwood, there are two active staff cases and no active inmate cases. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,214 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 161 staffers have recovered.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 18 active cases, level with Monday's report. The state Department of Corrections reports seven inmate cases and 11 employee cases. One inmate has died due to complications from the disease.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there have been less than five deaths and there are less than five active cases among residents receiving services, according to the state Department of Human Services. There are also less than five active cases among staff members. The state does not report specific figures if it is less than five. There have been 325 cumulative cases at the facility, including 95 among residents seeking services.
There are also less than five deaths among clients at the Danville State Hospital. There are zero active cases among clients and less than five active cases among employees at the facility.
Nursing homes
To date, there have been 2,129 infections in Valley nursing homes, including 1,721 among residents, according to the state DOH.
In Montour County there have been 289 resident and 69 staff cases with 39 deaths in six facilities
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,031 resident infections, 254 among staff members and 215 deaths at 20 facilities. In the latest data, there is one new death and one resident case in the county. In two Snyder County facilities, there have been 138 resident and 36 staff member infections along with 20 deaths. In Union County, seven facilities are reporting 43 deaths, 263 infections among residents and 49 among staff members. The state does not report active cases at the facilities.