Pennsylvania surpassed 16,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday with 236. It was the fourth day in a row of at least 200 new fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus. There have been 1,128 deaths statewide tied to COVID-19 since Tuesday.
There were another 10 deaths in the Valley, including nine in Northumberland County and one in Union. There were also 286 new COVID-19 cases in the Valley, including a record 225 in Northumberland County, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). State officials also announced 43 more cases in Union County and 19 in Snyder.
Montour County's cumulative total dropped by seven cases as the DOH reconciles testing data from Geisinger. The state's day-to-day county case data shows 73 new cases in Montour County on Dec. 31 Across Pennsylvania, there were 7,714 new cases on Friday.
The number of hospitalizations dropped statewide and remained steady in the three Valley facilities.
As of noon Friday, 5,624 state residents were hospitalized — down 43— including 1,172 residents being treated in intensive care units, a one-day increase of 33. There are also 661 residents being treated on ventilators, down 31 from Thursday.
Locally, there were 246 patients in three hospitals, a decrease of eight.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 173 patients with 39 of them in the ICU and 26 on ventilators. There were 12 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin had 14 patients hospitalized. Three patients are being treated in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients were on ventilators. The facility had no open adult ICU beds.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 59 hospitalizations with 11 patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. It has four ICU beds open.
State officials also announced 125,901 doses of COVID-19 have been administered as of Thursday morning, a one-day increase of 10,610.
According to a new state virus tracking dashboard, 3,831 people have been vaccinated in the Valley, an increase of 124 in one day. 1,480 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Montour County, 1,208 in Northumberland, 802 in Union and 341 in Snyder County
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 18–Dec. 24 stood at 15.1%.
Prisons
There are still 314 active cases at four federal prison facilities in Union County, as all the active case counts remained steady from Thursday. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were 66 active cases including 57 inmates and nine staffers. At Allenwood’s medium-security unit, there were 158 cases, 136 inmates — up 46 overnight — and 22 staffers. The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 15 active staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 75 active cases — 54 active inmate cases and 21 staff cases.
Case counts also decreased at state prisons. There were 2,031 active cases. At State Correctional Institution in Coal Township active there are 24 active cases. There were 17 inmate cases and seven staff cases.
There were 42 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, and the facility has had 163 total cases. There were 19 residents and 23 staffers with active COVID-19 cases. The Danville State Hospital reported 37 cases, including 27 residents.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit's boys facility in Montour County, there are six active cases.