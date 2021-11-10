More than 32,000 Pennsylvanians have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020 after the state Department of Health recorded 196 deaths on Tuesday, most in one day since January.
State Health officials announced significant increases in new cases and deaths in its latest data. The statewide cumulative case count includes 1,667 reinfection cases, including older cases, from Philadelphia County that are now included because the national case definition has changed. Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. Reinfection cases for the remaining 66-counties will be revised on Monday, Nov. 15, DOH officials said.
Statewide, there were 6,936 new cases registered on Wednesday, including 1,895 cases in Philadelphia County.
The 196 deaths recorded Wednesday pushed the statewide total since March 2020 to 32,188. There were four deaths linked to COVID in the Valley in the latest release, including two in Northumberland and one each in Snyder and Union counties, Since the start of the pandemic, 694 Valley residents have died from the coronavirus.
Locally, there were 127 new cases, the largest one-day increase in more than a month. Of the local cases, 89 were registered in Northumberland County, 18 in Snyder, 21 in Union and eight in Montour. It was the largest increase in Northumberland County since February 2021.
Seventeen Pennsylvania counties had at least 100 new cases. Sixty-six of 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Philadelphia County was seeing substantial transmission rates, the only county not seeing high growth.
Nationwide, 69.77 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.17 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 72.5 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are now scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.3 million doses administered statewide, including more than 1 million booster shots.
HospitalizationsAs of noon Wednesday, there were 2,588 patients hospitalized statewide for COVID, down 23 since Tuesday.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 584 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 354 were being treated on ventilators, up one.
According to data provided by the state, there were 105 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 25 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 13 on ventilators, and Evangelical was treating two.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 27 patients at Evangelical — down three — and 11 at Geisinger-Shamokin.
At Evangelical, 16 of 27 patients were not vaccinated, including six of eight patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilitiesThe number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the Valley increased on Wednesday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons announced one new case at the low-security unit in Allenwood on Wednesday, the first since Saturday. Three inmates and one staff member have tested positive. There was also an active inmate case at the medium-security location. There were no active cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood or USP Lewisburg.
There are seven active COVID-19 cases among staff at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, up three from Tuesday’s report. There were 122 staff cases statewide, up 13 from Tuesday. There were 56 active inmate cases statewide, but none at Coal Township.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) reported no increase in cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services and five staff cases, down six. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no resident cases. There were less than five staff cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no youth cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.