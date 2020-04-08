Another 70 people died in Pennsylvania from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 309 since the outbreak began March 6.
There have been 1,680 new confirmed cases, the most in a single day since the outbreak began, across the commonwealth and a total of 16,239 in all 67 counties where the state population is 12.8 million, according to the state Department of Health.
Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases
|Date
|Total cases
|New cases
|Deaths
|Negative tests
|March 16
|76
|13
|0
|670
|March 17
|96
|20
|0
|n/a
|March 18
|133
|36
|1
|1187
|March 19
|185
|53
|1
|1608
|March 20
|268
|83
|1
|2574
|March 21
|371
|103
|2
|3766
|March 22
|479
|108
|2
|4964
|March 23
|644
|165
|6
|6595
|March 24
|851
|207
|7
|8643
|March 25
|1,127
|276
|11
|11193
|March 26
|1,687
|560
|16
|16441
|March 27
|2,218
|531
|22
|21016
|March 28
|2,751
|533
|34
|25254
|March 29
|3,394
|649
|38
|30,061
|March 30
|4,087
|693
|49
|33,777
|March 31
|4,843
|756
|63
|37,645
|April 1
|5,805
|962
|74
|42,427
|April 2
|7,016
|1,211
|90
|47,698
|April 3
|8,420
|1,404
|102
|53,695
|April 4
|10,017
|1,597
|136
|60,013
|April 5
|11,510
|1,493
|150
|66,261
|April 6
|12,980
|1,470
|162
|70,874
|April 7
|14,559
|1,579
|240
|April 8
|16,239
|1,680
|310
|82,299
None of the deaths reported in the past 24 hours were residents of Montour, Northumberland, Snyder or Union counties.
There are now 54 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Columbia County; 26 in Montour County; 22 in Northumberland County; 18 in Juniata County; 15 in Lycoming County; nine in Snyder County and eight in Union County.
A total of 98,538 people have been tested for the virus and 82,299, or 83 percent, have been found to be negative.
For a second time in a month, Bloomsburg University has donated hundreds of personal protection equipment, including surgical masks, gowns and respirators, to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital.
"Health care workers are on the front lines of this pandemic," University President Bashar Hanna said. "We are grateful for the personal sacrifices they are making to help those suffering with COVID-19 and donating ... to help keep them safe is the least we can do."
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey joined 18 colleagues calling for funding to support local journalism and media companies in any future COVID-19 relief packages.
"The current public health crisis has made the already vital role of local news even more critical," the 17 Democrats and one independent wrote in a letter to the Senate leadership. "Some of the most important guidance for families and businesses during this crisis has been highly localized. Local journalism has been providing communities answers to critical questions, including information on where to get locally tested, hospital capacity, road closures, essential business hours of operation, and shelter-in-place orders. During this unprecedented public health crisis, people need to have access to their trusted local news outlets for this reliable and sometimes life-saving information.”
In supporting the initiative, PEN America's Washington director Thomas O. Melia said, “Local journalists have proven themselves to be valiant first responders during this pandemic, exposing themselves to a dangerous virus in order to get the story to the people. They are 'essential workers' as many executive orders on staying at home at the state and local level have explicitly noted. The sector as a whole is suffering gravely as the nationwide shutdown has accelerated their loss of revenue."