Northumberland Christian's girls basketball season will end in the Class A state quarterfinals.
Shamokin senior Abby Doss will swim at North Carolina State next season after winning five state titles, the same number she had after her junior season. Selinsgrove's bid to repeat as baseball state champions will be on hold until 2021.
The remainder of the winter sports schedule — including state championships for basketball and swimming — has been canceled along with the entire spring sports season, the PIAA announced Thursday.
"We kind of expected that," Northumberland Christian girls basketball coach Dan Severn said. "Everybody is disappointed, but we all understand why they're doing this."
Doss said she wasn't surprised by the decision either.
"Honestly, I figured it was coming," Doss said. "For me, it wasn't much of a shock. I was actually more disappointed and shocked that they closed the schools down because I'm a senior. I'm worried about prom and graduation. Hopefully, we can do something for that — even if it's in the summer — for some closure."
She added that after the state meet was originally postponed she didn't think she'd get a chance to up her number of state titles to seven. As the three-time defending champion in the 500-yard freestyle, and two-time defending champion in the 200 individual medley, she was favored to repeat in both events.
"I thought, 'Oh my gosh, I could be one of the only girls who has done this,' but I've accepted it now," Doss said. "It makes me want to push myself for N.C. State, and be better in the long run."
The high school sports season was stopped in the middle of the PIAA basketball tournament and before the 2A swimming championships. Practices for the spring sports season were underway, but games did not begin before Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order for schools. At that point, the PIAA postponed the championships for at least two weeks.
"I think they made a good call when they postponed everything for two weeks," Severn said. "It's unfortunate. I feel especially bad for the seniors."
On Thursday, Gov. Wolf closed schools for the rest of the year.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
Seventeen other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons, the PIAA announced.
"We had maintained hope for a continuation of our winter championships and an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance."
Shikellamy track and field coach Jonny Evans was among those who were disappointed the decision was made.
"Lombardi said they were holding out hope for a shortened spring season, and I was holding out the same hope," Evans said. "I was a little surprised they made the decision today.
"I do know they have our best interest at heart. Safety is the No. 1 priority, and that's how it should be."
Understanding, though, doesn't make it any easier for those who will now miss a season.
"I'm very sad that all these kids won't have an opportunity to compete this spring," Evans said. "There are more than 50,000 kids out for track and field in Pennsylvania, and one-quarter of them are seniors. For them to not get their senior year, that's terrible."
The Braves coach had to inform his athletes Thursday afternoon, but wasn't able to do it in person due to social distancing guidelines designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
"I just sent out a message via the Remind app and told them the unfortunate news," Evans said. "I said that anything I'm allowed to do for them when this passes, I'll try to do. ... I let them know how upset I was and how upset I knew they were."
Danville senior Trey Miller was disappointed that the Ironmen won't get to take the baseball field this season. Last year, Danville lost three one-run games to the eventual state champion Seals.
"It's super unfortunate," Miller said. "We were all holding out hope that maybe we'd get back to school and get to play. It stinks."
Miller, who will pitch next year at USC-Upstate, said he felt fortunate because he knows his baseball career isn't over.
"My heart goes out to all the kids who wanted one more season to go out and play with their friends, and now don't have that chance," Miller said.
Doss, whose focus is on swimming, said she felt for her friends who had entire seasons wiped out.
"It sucks for people who do spring sports," Doss said. "If my sport was in the spring, I wouldn't know what to do. I'm upset for them."
Doss said she was glad the winter athletes at least had the chance to compete for most of a season, and got to experience senior night.
Northumberland Christian ends a historic season, which included the program's first district title.
"We went further than we've ever gone before," Severn said. "What a great game to finish our season on — the game against Bishop Carroll, which was a really good team. Our girls played extremely well. That's a memory that they'll remember for a long time."
The focus has now turned to the future, and getting through the current pandemic.
"We'll come back strong next year and keep moving forward the best we can," Evans said.
"We just have to deal with it," Doss said. "Olympians and CEOs and everybody is dealing with it and coping in different ways. My cousin had a baby recently, and the dad couldn't be in the room, so there are ways it could be worse."