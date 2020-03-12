The PIAA is postponing it state basketball tournaments and the 2A swimming & diving championships at least two weeks.
The 3A swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University, which began Wednesday, have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session.
The decision to postpone the championships was a unanimous vote by the PIAA Board of Directors.
"The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public," the PIAA wrote in a release. "PIAA, enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities."
PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated
“The Board of Directors’ are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines," PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said.
The PIAA's Sports Medicine Committee has scheduled a meeting for this weekend for further discussion. "Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures," according to the release. "Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities."
The lone Valley team remaining in the PIAA basketball tournament is the Northumberland Christian girls team. They will meet Susquehanna Community in the 1A quarterfinals.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.