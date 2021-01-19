Danville's girls basketball program is shut down for 10 days and the high school will be closed Wednesday for cleaning after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
Chris Johns, Danville's Director of Student Activities and Affairs, confirmed this afternoon it was the girls basketball team that would be quarantined for 10 days. Earlier Tuesday Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out the alert but did not note which program was impacted.
Boyle's alert states that as "per Department of Health recommendations a number of other students and coaches will need to quarantine. These people will be quarantined for 10 days."
According to Boyle, the school's nurse is working with the DOH to contact trace families involved. Johns said Danville has reached out to officials from last Saturday's opponent, Warrior Run, about tracing.
Johns said the basketball team's next five games will be impacted, including tonight's scheduled matchup with Mifflinburg. That game has been rescheduled until Feb. 8. The following games also have been postponed and no new dates have been set: Feb. 22 vs. Shikellamy; Feb. 23 vs. Mount Carmel; Feb. 25 vs. Central Columbia and Feb. 29 vs. Lewisburg. All games were scheduled to be played in Danville.
In a separate alert sent out Tuesday afternoon, Boyle announced the high school would be closed on Wednesday for cleaning due to the number of quarantines and per DOH guidelines. The school will reopen on Thursday.