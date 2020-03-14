Valley public libraries announced Saturday morning they would be closed through March 29 under the direction of the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
The Thomas Beaver Free Library, in Danville, shared the decision on Facebook. "We know how important the Library is to the people in the community, and please know our most important concern is for everyone's health and safety."
The decision was made to be consistent with Gov. Tom Wolf’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the release states, citing Glenn R. Miller, deputy secretary and commissioner for libraries. Miller ordered all state libraries to close.
All library programs and meeting room bookings are canceled. Fines are waived during the closure. Materials can be returned at library book bins.
Residents are encouraged to check out online services offered through the libraries — such as audiobooks, eBooks and streaming media — by visiting websites. People can contact libraries with any questions through email, phone or social media.
According to the release, libraries will continue to follow the guidance of local, county and state governments and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Daily Item reporter Karen Blackledge contributed to this report.