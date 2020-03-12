The Public Library for Union County's Annual Auction, scheduled for Saturday night at Bucknell University, has been postponed following Gov. Tom Wolf's direction to suspend large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
An alternate date for the auction will be set by the end of the month. Ticket holders can request a refund or retain their ticket for the rescheduled date.
“The annual auction for the Public Library for Union County is a critical event for raising funds for the operation of our library. We encourage everyone to attend the event when it’s rescheduled,” Don Adams, Board President.
Other cancellations
Bucknell University has made the decision to limit large-scale public gatherings, including performances, for the duration of the semester.
The Weis Center is postponing or cancelling the following events: Danu, Peking Acrobats, Calefax Reed Quintet, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Vuyo Sotashe.
Ticketholders may donate the value of the tickets to the Weis Center by calling or emailing the Campus Box Office by March 20, 2020. After that date, a refund will automatically be issued for all tickets. Tickets do not need to be returned for donation or refund. The Campus Box Office may be reached at 570-577-1000 or email tickets@bucknell.edu.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Danville has canceled its spaghetti dinner scheduled for Friday night.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission is cancelling its maple syrup program scheduled for Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. If you have an event to cancel, email news@dailyitem.com.