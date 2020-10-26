There are 91 active COVID-19 cases at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township — the largest outbreak in the entire state — according to an official with the Department of Corrections.
Most of the individuals who are part of the active cases — 88 inmates and three staffers — will be out of quarantine on Nov. 3, according to press secretary Maria Bivens on Monday.
"COVID-19 has impacted operations at all of our facilities," she said. "Every state prison has worked to implement social distancing and has had to change some of the ways we deliver programming, education and vocational classes."
As of the facility's most recent census taken Monday, there are 2,293 inmates at the prison.
The DOC reports the facility is in the state's Level 2 of its demobilization plan. At Level 2, some activities are limited. According to the DOC, treatment and programs can continue with social distancing, meals can be served in dining halls, the law library and other services are also open with social distancing requirements.
"The steps being taken at SCI-Coal Township are no different than measures taken at other state prisons regarding mitigating COVID," she said. "Every measure taken is done in close consultation with the Department of Corrections leadership and follows recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC. Inmates with COVID-19 are isolated and cared for depending on their specific needs."
The housing unit where an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 is deep cleaned and those positive inmates are isolated from others, Bivens said. "Inmates still have access to showers, phones, and email kiosks."
According to the latest data from the state's Department of Corrections, there are 352 active cases — 233 inmates and 119 staffers — at the 24 facilities statewide. More than a quarter of the cases — 91 of 352 — are at SCI-Coal.
There are limited cases at other state-run facilities in the region.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are fewer than five active cases among staffers. Thirteen staffers have already recovered while no residents have been infected. The state does not list an exact number of cases until it exceeds five.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — male and female juvenile detention centers in Montour County — there are fewer than five active cases at the female facility. There are no active cases the neighboring male facility.
In prisons in Union County, the federal Bureau of Prisons reports 40 active cases at Allenwood and Lewisburg. At USP-Lewisburg, there are five total cases — four inmates and one staffer — while there are 35 casese at the two Allenwood facilities — 23 inmates and a dozen staffers.