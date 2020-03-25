The $2 trillion stimulus package the Senate may approve today would send $1,200 checks to many Americans in the next few weeks, create a loan program for small businesses and provide funding for industries, according to The Washington Post.
In a conference call with reporters today, Sen. Pat Toomey said families should expect checks — $1,200 for individuals making under $75,000 and $500 per child — in early April. Pennsylvania will get $5 billion to reduce the spread of the virus and federal loans for small businesses that will be used to cover eight weeks of payroll will be forgiven.
"The legislation, unprecedented in its size and scope, would send $1,200 checks to many Americans, create a $367 billion loan program for small businesses, and establish a $500 billion lending fund for industries, cities and states," the Post reported.
The bill also includes $150 billion for state and local stimulus funds and $130 billion for hospitals and would increase unemployment benefits.
“Every loan document will be public and made available to Congress very quickly, so we can see where the money is going, what the terms are and if it’s fair to the American people,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Wednesday.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.