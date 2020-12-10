All Shamokin Area School District students will switch to remote education tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11, Superintendent Chris Venna announced Thursday afternoon.
Students will return to classrooms Monday as this is a one-day switch, Venna said. However, he said new information on local COVID-19 cases could change existing plans.
No students, including special education students, are to report to district schools tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11. The closure will allow for a deep cleaning of the buildings, Venna said.
Venna encouraged the community to adhere to current health-safety guidelines: wear masks, maintain social distance, frequently wash hands, avoid crowds.
The Shikellamy High School is also closed until Monday after a second student tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the district received notice of the second case. The student has not been in the building since Dec. 1. The first positive case was reported Monday.
"According to state guidelines, the high school will have to close Dec.11 through Dec. 13," he said.
Bendle said the building will be closed for deep cleaning. "All other school buildings in the district are open," he said.
The district is currently working with the Department of Health to identify any close contacts, Bendle said. "Students are expected to log in to the Google Classroom for a full day of instruction on Friday and attendance will be taken," he said.