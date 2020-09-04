SUNBURY — A Shikellamy High School student tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
"The Shikellamy School District received notice of one positive COVID-19 case of a student who attends our high school," he said. "The student was in homeroom on Tuesday and sent home at approximately 7:30 a.m. due to feeling sick."
Bendle said the student was not in the district buildings on Monday. Bendle said district officials learned of the positive test Friday morning. School officials are in the process of contacting families who may have been in homeroom with the student.
"The student is not involved in extracurricular activities or athletics this year," Bendle said. "Our health professionals and administration are working with the Department of Health through the process."
"Our staff is doing an amazing job under difficult circumstances," Shikellamy School Board Director Jenna Eister Whitaker said. "Superintendent Bendle is giving us updates and we are confident in the protocols we have in place."
Bendle said the school is to remain open under guidance from the state and the Department of Health.
"We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan throughout our first two weeks of school," he said.
"We appreciate the support of the Department of Health and its detailed guidance. The two major items that continue to protect us as a school community are wearing face-covering and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms," Bendle said. "We understand that the district is sending more students home than a typical year, however, by doing so, this helps limit exposure to what all schools are facing."
Bendle said he will keep the community informed.
"In these challenging and unprecedented times, it is reassuring to know that our systems, structures, and plans are effective in practice," he said. "We look forward to our continued work with our faculty, staff, students, and our community partners to provide as safe and as effective a learning environment as possible."