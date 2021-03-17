SUNBURY — The Shikellamy High School boys basketball team's season is over.
The team withdrew from the state playoffs Wednesday after four additional cases of COVID-19 were linked to the team.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district tried everything it could to get the state playoff game played Friday night.
"We have received confirmation of four additional positive COVID-19 cases connected to the team and three cases have an impact on our high school based on a Sunday practice," he said. "The district has been working with the Department of Health regarding this matter since late Sunday night. Today, based on the additional cases, the district received word from the Department of Health that the team will need to quarantine past the date of our state playoff game."
Bendle said he also was in contact with the PIAA to change the date of the game, but the PIAA declined.
"Because of the condensed state tournament schedule there is not the possibility of moving the game to a later date," Bendle said. "Based on this information from the Department of Health, Shikellamy has to withdraw from the state tournament."
The Braves (9-12), who last Thursday won their first district championship since 1979, were scheduled to face District 3 champion Lower Dauphin in a PIAA Boys 5A quarterfinal game on Friday in Hummelstown.
The first case was reported Sunday night, Bendle said.
"Although this will abruptly end our boys basketball season, we are so proud of our boys team for their accomplishments with winning Shikellamy's first district title in boys basketball since 1979," he said. "This was the district's first title in 43 years and this is a sad situation for all of us."
The news frustrated the players who were looking forward to playing on the state playoff stage for the first time.
Senior Davis Marshall, 18, said he cried when he received word Wednesday the season was over.
"I got the text and I teared up," he said. "Knowing I will never play another high school basketball game again just is awful. To have this end like this is just very saddening."
Marshall said he looked back at his basketball pictures and become more upset.
"Seeing us with the trophy and knowing we had a shot at going further just makes me sad," he said. "At least if we would have lost we would have known it was our last game. This whole COVID-19 thing is just awful and for us seniors we won't have another shot. We started off 0-9 and to come back and win districts and now have this happen is just upsetting."
Senior guard Brayden Long added, "I think everyone on the team was holding out hope, no matter how small, that we would be able to play. So even though we've been waiting (for a decision) since Sunday night, it didn't make it any easier (when the text) came (Wednesday)."
The Braves feel despite their record, they were just playing their best basketball of the season.
"I think we had a lot to show and we could have made our mark at states," Long said. "Now, we don't get, too."
Coach Bill Zeigler added, "We are devastated. We feel cheated out of opportunity in the state playoffs. A lot of high school players don't get that chance their whole career to play in a PIAA playoff game, and to have that ripped away two days before."
Marshall's father, Ron Marshall, said he feels for his son and the team.
"It’s sad to see the season end this way," he said. "The team has been playing a lot better lately and it would have been a great experience having them play Lower Dauphin. It’s hard to believe the season started late and ended early due to the pandemic. The future looks bright for the boys basketball program and I’m confident they will be in the same position next season.”
When things settle down, the Braves will have a banquet to reminisce about a remarkable season, Zeigler said.
"This team went from 1-8 to one of the last eight teams in Class 5A, and just the second district title in school history," he said. "Once the dust settles, and we get a little time away from the disappointment, there were a lot of memories this group of players made they will never forget."
"This group of seniors grew so close over these last few years. We were so close-knit," Long said. "I'll just remember how much we talked, and how we hung out. We came together."
Bendle said the district followed exposure protocols outlined by the Department of Health.
The Shikellamy game is the second state playoff game to be impacted by COVID-19. The PIAA previously announced a first-round playoff game — in 2A girls, Linden Hall versus Holy Cross — has been canceled. Holy Cross will play Mount Carmel in the state quarterfinal on Friday.