The state Department of Health has confirmed a death in Snyder County resulting from the coronavirus.

Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz has been increasingly frustrated by the lack of information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health officials regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the county's Emergency Management Agency coordinator Derick Shambach said he had still received no information about the confirmed death of a county resident from the disease.

"My first concern is taking care of the first responders,'' Shambach said. The state won't even provide what area the confirmed case is from, he said.

"We've been told nothing,'' Kantz said. ''It's so frustrating.''

Kantz has been saying for several days that more information should be provided to the public to ensure more people's safety amid the global health crisis.

"I think people, as good citizens, who are diagnosed should raise their hand and let people know," he said. 

Pennsylvania health officials today confirmed another 756 COVID-19 cases — including 16 overall cases in the Valley — on Tuesday as the statewide total of confirmed cases has reached 4,843 since March 6. There have also been 37,645 negative tests.

The department reports 9 cases in Montour County, 4 each in Union and Snyder counties, and 1 in Northumberland County.

Coronavirus cases have now been reported in 60 of the state's 67 counties.

The department also reported 14 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.

No further information is available at this time on the death in Snyder County. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Pennsylvania confirmed COVID-19 cases

Date Total cases New cases Deaths Negative tests
March 16 76 13 0 670
March 17 96 20 0 n/a
March 18 133 36 1 1187
March 19 185 53 1 1608
March 20 268 83 1 2574
March 21 371 103 2 3766
March 22 479 108 2 4964
March 23 644 165 6 6595
March 24 851 207 7 8643
March 25 1,127 276 11 11193
March 26 1,687 560 16 16441
March 27 2,218 531 22 21016
March 28 2,751 533 34 25254
March 29 3,394 649 38 30,061
March 30 4,087 693 49 33,777
March 31 4,843 756 63 37,645

