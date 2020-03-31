The state Department of Health has confirmed a death in Snyder County resulting from the coronavirus.
Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz has been increasingly frustrated by the lack of information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health officials regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the county's Emergency Management Agency coordinator Derick Shambach said he had still received no information about the confirmed death of a county resident from the disease.
"My first concern is taking care of the first responders,'' Shambach said. The state won't even provide what area the confirmed case is from, he said.
"We've been told nothing,'' Kantz said. ''It's so frustrating.''
Kantz has been saying for several days that more information should be provided to the public to ensure more people's safety amid the global health crisis.
"I think people, as good citizens, who are diagnosed should raise their hand and let people know," he said.
Pennsylvania health officials today confirmed another 756 COVID-19 cases — including 16 overall cases in the Valley — on Tuesday as the statewide total of confirmed cases has reached 4,843 since March 6. There have also been 37,645 negative tests.
The department reports 9 cases in Montour County, 4 each in Union and Snyder counties, and 1 in Northumberland County.
Coronavirus cases have now been reported in 60 of the state's 67 counties.
The department also reported 14 new deaths among the positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.
No further information is available at this time on the death in Snyder County. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.