Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect amount for Snyder County Prison overtime cost so far in 2020.
Snyder County Prison has racked up more than $112,000 in overtime costs in 2020 as of the end of July due to COVID-19 and having to station two corrections officers at the hospital bedside of a suspected murderer.
Warden Shawn Cooper had planned to spend no more than $140,000 in overtime payments for 2020. He expects to exceed that this year due to the need to quarantine new prison inmates for 14 days and the expenditure of two officers who have been assigned to guard murder suspect Christopher Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
“This is costing a small fortune,” he said.
Fernanders was charged with the fatal shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, on July 13. He’s been in the custody of the county since that day.
However, Fernanders remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville recovering from wounds suffered when a legally-armed witness to the double homicide shot him as he left the scene of the crime and walked to his vehicle.
That has required the county to keep two corrections officers at Fernanders’ bedside 24 hours a day until he is released from care and sent to the jail, Cooper said.
While there are two fewer officers able to cover shifts at the jail, Cooper said, he’s had to juggle staffing the cell blocks and required some officers to work double shifts since new inmates must be quarantined for 14 days before being placed in the general population due to COVID-19.
The costs are expected to continue rising since Cooper doesn’t anticipate Fernanders’ immediate release from the hospital or a change in quarantining new inmates.
Joe Kantz, chairman of the Snyder County Board of Commissioners, said CARES funding will be used to offset some of the overtime costs that are directly related to COVID-19.
As far as the extra cost the county is paying as a result of having to guard Fernanders around-the-clock in the hospital and his pending double-murder trial, “you can’t budget for that,” he said.
Added Cooper, “There’s no relief in sight.”