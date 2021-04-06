Snyder County will begin vaccinating 1,500 residents on Friday who qualify for the COVID-19 inoculation.
The county has received the vaccinations from the state and is paying $55,000 received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to outside agencies to administer and supervise and provide crowd control at the Selinsgrove Center.
"We had to fight for it," county board chairman Joe Kantz said of receiving the Moderna vaccines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Snyder County was one of only a few counties in the state without a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, he said.
Residents of long-term care facilities, seniors and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying medical conditions and at risk of life-threatening complications from the coronavirus will be first served, Kantz said.
The vaccinations will be administered between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturdays for the next eight weeks at the Selinsgrove Center. Residents should call the Area Agency on Aging to schedule an appointment at 570-524-2100.
For this week only, a mobile unit will also be delivering vaccinations to residents in nursing homes and other long-term care centers, Kantz said.
The county is paying $38,400 to Dauntless Hook & Ladder (DH&L) Ambulance League for at least four certified paramedics to administer the vaccines and $12,000 to Family Practice Center for a registered nurse who will oversee the inoculations. Another $4,800 will be paid to DH&L Fire Police for crowd control.
Commissioner Chuck Steininger expects quite a few residents will take advantage of the free vaccination.
"There's a lot of confusion out there and we wanted to make it simpler," he said.
Kantz has been a vocal opponent of the vaccination being rolled out so soon after development.
"I don't think it's been tested long enough. I'm not a big believer in any of these yet," he said, adding that he supported providing vaccinations to residents after receiving many calls about it. "So many people were asking that we had to fight for it."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.