Valley school districts are offering free lunches to students during the government-mandated shutdown.
Shikellamy
■ Breakfast and lunch are both available every weekend. Pick-up time is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Americus parking lot, on Linden Street, the Shikellamy High School parking lot and at the Sunbury Ice Rink. In Northumberland, pick up will be at the Shikellamy Middle School parking lot and at the Priestley Elementary School parking lot.
Lewisburg
■ Beginning today the district will be providing student meals on the days on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in April except during spring break (April 9-13). Students will receive 2 meals on Monday (April 6, 20 and 27), two on Wednesdays (April 1, 8, 22, 29) and one on Friday (April 3, 24). Two meals will also be distributed Tuesday April 14 and Thursday April 16. Distribution sites remain as they were previously: Kelly Elementary School – Parent drop off/pick up loop outside in the large parking lot; Eichhorn Middle School – Bus loop in front of the school. Downtown at the Former Lewisburg Area High School – School Bus stop under the side awning.
he district will also have several drop-off locations for students meals. Meals will be available from 11:35 to 11:45 a.m. at Timberhaven Drive; 11:50 to noon at Shelly Circle and 12:10 to 12:20 at the West Milton Underpass Parking lot. Along the Southern route, meals will be available from 11:35 to 11:45 a.m. at the Penn Commons community building, 11:15 to noon at the Agency on Aging (North 2nd Street) parking lot, from 12:10 to 12:20 at Essex Place and 12:30 to 12:40 at Winfield Baptist Church.
Line Mountain
■ Free breakfasts and lunches for any student start on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the elementary school in Trevorton and the middle/high school building in Mandata.
Bags will be served weekly on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In an effort to help accommodate costs many residents will incur in travel to pick up a breakfast and lunch, the following will be provided at distribution: three breakfasts and three lunches on Monday and two breakfasts and two lunches on Thursday.
The Line Mountain Nourishing Eagles to Soar Weekend Backpack Food Program, supported by local churches, will continue on Thursdays at the elementary school main office entrance and middle/ high school entrance under the canopy between the District Office and Cafeteria. The times are the same as the food distribution.
Midd-West
■ Drive-thru and pick-up meals available, will include lunch and breakfast for the following day. Students must be present for meals to be provided. Pickup is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 at the Midd-West High School main office loop and at the West Snyder Elementary School office loop.
Mifflinburg
■ All Mifflinburg Area students are eligible to pick up a lunch during the temporary school closure. The district is adjusting its lunch pickup to better comply with social distancing guidelines.
Students will receive a meal bag packed with five lunches for the week. Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the high school, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg. Lunches include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk and a snack.
The pick-up location will be at the northwest corner of the high school, next to the front driveway. Traffic flow on this driveway will be reversed — all traffic to the pick-up site will enter from East Street.
Selinsgrove
■ Grab n Go bag lunches will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of the middle school for anyone 18 or younger. There are some changes including moving the locations for distribution to Port Trevorton, at the Hope Methodist Church, and Shamokin Dam at the Jack Treas park.
Mount Carmel
■ Students will be able to pick up free lunch each day during the shutdown from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All K-12 students can pick up a grab and go lunch at the elementary school cafeteria entrance.
Milton
■ Free meals will be provided to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. These meals are available to any child age 18 and younger regardless of the family’s economic status or district residence. Lunch and breakfast will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided.
■ Pick up is available Monday through Friday at: High/Middle School (Pick up in front of High School) 12:30-1 p.m.; Baugher Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; White Deer Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Montandon Elementary (Pick up in front of building) 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Warrior Run
■ Drive-through or curbside pickup meal service will be held at the Watsontown Elementary School, 1100 Main St., Watsontown, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Pick up 2 breakfast and 2 lunch meals for each child on Mondays. Pick up 3 breakfast and 3 lunch meals for each child on Wednesdays. Children must be present. Families do not have to enter school building. Meals will not be consumed on site. No ID or paperwork required. Open to all families with children under age 18. Famiies unable to pick up meals can contact Jonathan Hall, food service coordinator, at 570-649-2005 or by email at: jhall@wrsd.org
Danville
■ Breakfast/lunch pick up for students will start today for students receiving free or reduced lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Danville Middle School. The pick up location will be at the rear entrance of the Middle School (along the rear access road). Breakfast for the next day will be given with the lunch pick up. Many Hands Helping Others weekend bags will be available for Friday pick up from 11 to 1 behind the Danville Middle School.
Shamokin
■ Student meals will be available for pickup located in the Annex parking lot at Seventh and Arch streets from 11 a.m.
to 1 p.m. On Monday, students will be given 4 meals on Monday (lunch for Monday and Tuesday, breakfast for Tuesday and Wednesday), 4 more on Wednesday (lunch for Wednesday and Thursday, breakfast for Thursday and Friday) and 6 on Friday (lunch for Friday-Sunday and breakfast for Saturday-Monday).