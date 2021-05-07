Sunbury Revitalization Inc. has postponed the Olde Towne Project's Sunbury Spruce Up until next Saturday because of expected rain tomorrow.
The work is now scheduled for May 15. Work will begin at 9 a.m. Volunteers who want to help should be at the Hotel Edison at the corner of Market and 4th streets at 9.
The only skills required are the willingness to be outside and enjoy the feeling of helping the community of Sunbury. Painting, sweeping and scraping will be part of Saturday's projects in the downtown.
Paint brushes, rollers, push brooms would be greatly appreciated.
