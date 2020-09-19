State health officials reported 1,162 new COVID-19 cases during their Saturday data release, the second time in five days the state reported 1,151 or more cases in a day.
The state average in August was 709 new cases per day.
There were 16 new cases in the Valley, pushing the local total of cases to 1,729. Thirteen new cases and one new death -- the only new death in the Valley reported Saturday -- were recorded in Northumberland County. There were three new cases in Snyder County and no new cases in Montour or Union counties.
Northumberland County has the most cases (861), deaths (48) and negative tests (10,903) in the Valley. In Union County, there have been 451 cases, six deaths and 9,701 negative tests. In Snyder County, there have been 255 cases, three deaths and 3,201 negative tests and 162 Montour County residents have been infected, five have died and 7,639 tests have returned negative results.
Four hundred and seventy people are hospitalized with the virus statewide, 51 fewer than reported on Friday. There are 47 people being treated on ventilators, three fewer than reported Friday. Valley treatment numbers remained the same with nobody on ventilators and 21 people being treated -- nine at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, seven at Geisinger Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The state will likely surpass 150,000 cases when it releases its two-day weekend report on Monday. The county as of Saturday’s report was 149,845. The state also reported 22 new deaths, increasing the total death toll to 7,956. The state has reported 81 deaths in the last four days.
There are 22,277 resident cases of COVID-19 and 4,689 employee cases at 958 long-term care facilities in the state. Out of Pennsylvania's deaths, 5,354 have occurred in residents from long-term care facilities.
Figures at Valley long-term care facilities remained unchanged. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there have been 285 cases — 217 residents and 68 staffers — in seven facilities. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while 42 residents and six staffers at one Snyder County facility and 15 residents and six staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
Approximately 10,334 of Pennsylvania's positive cases are in health care workers.
The state administered 175,962 tests from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18 -- 28,985 on Friday, Sept. 18 alone -- and discovered 5,798 positive cases.