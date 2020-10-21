While Valley COVID-19 cases level off, statewide there are more than 1,000 new cases for the 16th day in a row on Wednesday.
The Department of Health announced 1,425 new cases, pushing the statewide total to 186,297 since March. State health officials announced another 29 deaths, which increases the state total to 8,562.
There are another 16 Valley COVID-19 cases in the latest data release, including eight in Northumberland County, four in Snyder, three in Montour and one in Union. There was one new death confirmed locally due to complications of the novel coronavirus, while the state added 14 Valley deaths to a separate long-term care facility database as it continues to reconcile data across several databases.
Since March, there have been 2,742 cases in Valley counties: 1,359 in Northumberland, 647 in Union, 456 in Snyder and 280 in Montour. Of that total, 742 are linked to long-term care facilities. Of the Valley's 134 deaths, 109 are tied to long-term care facilities.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 114 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 100 cases. Over the past week, the state has conducted 225,406 tests with 10,226 positive cases.
According to statewide data, there are now 966 Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, an increase of 48 from Tuesday. There are 92 more residents hospitalized today than on Saturday. There are also 104 residents on ventilators, up 10. In Valley hospitals, there are 31 residents being treated for the virus and 10 on ventilators, numbers which have been steady since the weekend. The number of patients at Geisinger being treated on ventilators remained at nine, while the number of patients being treated dropped from 22 to 18. Geisinger-Shamokin is now treating seven, none of them on ventilators. There are six patients — one being treated on a ventilator — at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
In its facility-specific database of long-term care facilities updated this week, there have been 49 deaths linked to Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township, 35 tied to the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and seven at Grandview in Montour County. The separate database, updated daily showing an overview of cases at long-term care facilities in each county, showed an increase in 10 deaths in Northumberland County (85 to 95), two in Snyder County (9 to 11) and one each in Montour and Union counties on Wednesday.
There was just one new case linked to a long-term care facility in the region — in Montour County — bringing the total to 742 cases. In Northumberland County, there have been 396 resident and 128 staff cases, 82 resident and 16 staff cases in Snyder County, 73 resident and 19 staff cases in Montour, and 20 resident and nine staff cases in Union County.
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation, in its Monday update, reported 77 total active cases, 60 in residents and 10 in workers. To date, the facility has had 161 cases, including 104 in residents.