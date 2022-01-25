The Department of Health registered 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday while the number of hospitalizations continued to decline statewide.
Statewide, Health officials recorded 189 deaths on Tuesday, the largest one-day increase in five days. One Snyder County resident has died due to complications from the coronavirus in the latest report.
Locally, there were 306 new cases registered, the first time with more than 300 in four days. There are 158 new cases in Northumberland County, 62 in Snyder, 46 in Union and 40 in Montour. Tuesday's report pushes the Valley to more than 43,000 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.78 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.09 percent — only three counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 5 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Over the weekend, there were 19 new COVID infections linked to nursing homes in the Valley over the weekend, including 13 cases among staffers. There were four new resident cases in Union County and one in Northumberland County, while all four Valley counties had at least one new staff case. There were 10 new staff cases in Northumberland County.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 6,062 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 187 from Monday. It was the 10th time in 11 days the number of COVID hospitalizations dropped and the lowest total since Jan. 4
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 939 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 52 from Monday's report, and 586 were breathing using ventilators, down 26.
There were 182 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday, level with Monday's report. There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 21 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 33 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down two.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 32 patients in the ICU and 23 on a ventilator. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were eight patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, 21 of 33 were not fully vaccinated, along with five of eight in the ICU and both on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township and the federal prisons in Union County remained steady on Tuesday.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 79 active inmate cases and four staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 46 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 46 inmate cases. There were 17 inmate cases and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 31 inmate cases and 47 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,621 inmate cases and 790 staff cases.
There were 44 staff cases and eight resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same figures as reported by the state Department of Human Services on Saturday. There were 16 staff cases and eight client cases at Danville State Hospital, an increase of at least four client cases. No youth cases were reported at the boys or girls North Central Secure Treatment Units. There were less than five staff infections at the girls unit and no staff cases at the boys unit.
The state Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.